Shimizu S-Pulse vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Shimizu S-Pulse invite Kashiwa Reysol to IAI Stadium Nihondaira in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts have won seven of 21 games, while Kashiwa have won 10 of 21 outings and trail leaders Kashima Antlers by three points.
Shimizu are winless in last three league outings, drawing twice consecutively. They were held to a 1-1 draw at Nagoya Grampus in their previous outing. Substitute Kanta Chiba bagged an 88th-minute equaliser.
Kashiwa, meanwhile are unbeaten in two games and were held to a 3-3 draw by Kyoto Sanga last week. Yoshio Koizumi and Yuki Kakita scored in the first half, while Wataru Harada was on the scoresheet in the 74th minute.
Shimizu S-Pulse vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 55 times across competitions, with Kashiwa leading 28-20.
- They last met in the reverse fixture in May, which Kashiwa won 1-0 at home.
- Kashiwa are unbeaten in four games in the fixture, winning three.
- Shimizu have won one of their last eight league outings, losing four, failing to score four times.
- Kashiwa have won one of their last five league games. They have conceded thrice in three games and scored three in two games.
- Four of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Kashiwa have lost one of their J1 League away games this season.
Shimizu S-Pulse vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction
Shimizu have won one of their last eight league games, with that triumph coming at home. They are unbeaten in three home games, scoring five times.
Kashiwa, meanwhile, have scored thrice in their last two league games. They are unbeaten in four games in this fixture, scoring in three. Considering the current form of both teams and recent history, a draw could ensue.
Prediction: Shimizu 2-2 Kashiwa
Shimizu S-Pulse vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes