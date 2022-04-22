Shimizu S-Pulse vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2021-22

Shimizu S-Pulse entertain Nagoya Grampus at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira in J League Cup action on Saturday.

With just two games left to play, the game assumes significance for both teams, as they trail group leaders Sanfrecce by four and five points respectively. The hosts fell to a 4-1 loss against second division side Tokushima Vortis last time around while playing a goalless draw against Sagan Tosu in their last league outing.

Nagoya Grampus suffered a 2-1 loss to Sanfrecce in their last cup outing while having played out back-to-back goalless draws in two J1 League games since.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 80 times across all competitions since 1992. Grampus enjoy a narrow 34-33 lead in wins while the spoils have been shared 13 times between the two central Japanese rivals.

In 16 J League Cup fixtures, Nagoya have the upper hand with eight wins while the hosts have five wins to their name and the remaining three games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in the fixtures since 2020, with the last two meetings between the two sides ending in draws.

Shimizu S-Pulse form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-W

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Shimizu S-Pulse

Ryohei Shirasaki remains a doubt, having not featured for the club since leaving the pitch injured in the league game against Kashima Antlers. Renato Júnior is a long-term absentee while Benjamin Kololli is also out with an injury since the start of the month.

Injuries: Ryohei Shirasaki, Renato Júnior, Benjamin Kololli

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

There are no reported injury concerns for the hosts. Kazuya Miyahara and Jakub Swierczok remain suspended, with a red card in the previous cup outing and a failed doping test respectively.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Jakub Swierczok, Kazuya Miyahara

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XIs

Shimizu S-Pulse (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Elichi Katayama, Valdo, Yoshinori Suzuki, Teruki Hara; Reon Yamahara, Daiki Matsuoka, Ryo Takeuchi, Ronaldo; Yuta Kamiya, Yuito Suzuki

Nagoya Grampus (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Haruya Fujii, Shonnosuke Nakatani, Ryoya Morishita; Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki; Keiya Sento, Yoichiro Kakitani, Mateus; Hiroyuki Abe

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

The two sides have endured similar results in league and cup fixtures. They have both scored seven goals in nine games and the hosts have outscored the visiting side 4-3 in the cup competition.

Given the form of the two sides at the moment, it is likely that they will play out a low-scoring draw in their penultimate group stage fixture of the competition.

Prediction: Shimizu S-Pulse 1-1 Nagoya Grampus

