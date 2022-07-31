Shimizu S-Pulse vs Sagan Tosu prediction, preview, team news and more | 31st July | J1 League 2022

Shimizu S-Pulse host Sagan Tosu at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira in the J1 League on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Shimizu S-Pulse are currently bottom of the league, five points away from safety. Ze Ricardo's side have been in poor form of late, having lost six of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Sagan Tosu on Sunday.

Sagan Tosu, on the other hand, are currently 9th in the league, 11 points off the top 3. Kenta Kawai's side have faltered of late and are winless in their last four games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Shimizu on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Sagan Tosu Head-to-Head

Sagan Tosu have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their last five meetings, with the other four ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in April.

Shimizu S-Pulse Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Sagan Tosu Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Sagan Tosu Team News

Shimizu S-Pulse

Yuto Suzuki should make his return to the squad following a thigh injury earlier this month. Meanwhile, Renato Augusto, Togo Umeda and Kenta Nishizawa are all out injured.

Injured: Renato Augusto, Togo Umeda, Kenta Nishizawa

Doubtful: Yuto Suzuki

Suspended: None

Sagan Tosu

Diego will miss the game due to suspension. Apart from that, Kawai will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Diego

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Sagan Tosu Predicted XI

Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda; Reon Yamahara, Yoshinori Suzuki, Yugo Tatsuta, Teruki Hara; Carlinhos, Kota Miyamoto, Ryohei Shirasaki, Takashi Inui; Thiago Santana, Yuta Kamiya

Sagan Tosu Predicted XI (4-4-2): Il-kyu Park; Yuto Iwasaki, Masaya Tashiro, Seok-ho Hwang, Wataru Harada; Fuchi Honda, Kei Koizumi, Akito Fukuta, Yuji Ono; Taisei Miyashiro, Yuki Kakita

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Sagan Tosu Prediction

Despite both sides being in poor form of late, Sagan Tosu should have enough quality to come away with the win on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Sagan Tosu winning by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Shimizu S-Pulse 1-2 Sagan Tosu

