Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Shimizu S-Pulse and Vissel Kobe will trade tackles at the IAI Stadium, with three points on the line in the J1 League on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Vegalta Sendai on the same ground. Thiago Santana and Noriaki Fujimoto scored in either half to give their side all three points.

Vissel Kobe secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Consadole Sapporo on home turf last Saturday. Yuya Nagasaka scored the match-winning goal midway through the first half.

The victories left Kobe and S-Pulse in fourth and 15th places respectively. The hosts have picked up 29 points from as many matches while Vissel Kobe have accrued 51 points from one match less.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 32 occasions in the past and Shimizu S-Pulse have a marginally better record with 14 wins to their name.

Vissel Kobe were victorious in 12 matches while six previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw that saw Elsinho and Kyogo Furuhashi score second-half goals in April.

The home side's victory last weekend halted a nine-game winless run. Vissel Kobe have won three of their last five fixtures.

Shimizu S-Pulse form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Shimizu S-Pulse

Elsinho (adductor), Renato Augusto (cartilage damage) and Takumi Kato (cruciate ligament rupture) have all been sidelined by fitness issues.

Injuries: Elsinho, Renato Augusto, Takumi Kato

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Elichi Katayama, Akira Ibayashi, Andrevaldo Santos, Teruki Hara; Yuito Suzuki, Ronaldo, Daiki Matsuoka, Kenta Nishizawa; Thiago Santana, Noriaki Fujimoto

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hiroki Likura (GK); Thomas Vermaelen, Leo Osaki, Ryuko Kikuchi; Ryo Hatsuse, Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Gotoku Sakai; Yoshinori Muto, Daiju Sasaki

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe have been flying high in recent weeks and are still on track to secure qualification for the AFC Champions League.

Shimizu S-Pulse are barely safe from relegation troubles and the need for an extra cushion could spur them on at home. However, we are backing the visitors to secure all three points, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Shimizu S-Pulse 1-2 Vissel Kobe

