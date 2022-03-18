Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022 

Shimizu S-Pulse will host Vissel Kobe at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira in a J1 League matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Cerezo Osaka on home turf. Hiroaki Okuno scored and assisted to guide the visiting side to all three points.

Vissel Kobe secured a 4-3 win over Melbourne Victory in an enthralling AFC Champions League qualifying fixture. The two sides could not be separated in regular time but Lincoln stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the sixth minute of extra time.

They will turn their attention to domestic action, where they currently sit in 17th spot, having garnered just three points from six matches so far. Shimizu S-Pulse are 14th and have four points to show for their efforts in four matches.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 33 occasions in the past and S-Pulse have a slightly better record with 14 wins to their name. Vissel Kobe were victorious in 13 previous matches, while six matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021. Goals in either half from Yoshinori Muto and Leo Osaki helped Kobe secure a 2-0 victory away from home.

Shimizu S-Pulse form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Shimizu S-Pulse

Kenta Nishizawa, Thiago, Akira Silvano Disaro and Daiki Matsuoka are unavailable due to injuries.

Vissel Kobe

Noriaki Fujimoto and Yoshinori Muto have been sidelined with fitness issues.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Elichi Katayama, Akira Ibayashi, Yoshinori Suzuki, Teruki Hara; Reon Yamahara, Ryohei Shirasaki, Ryo Takeuchi, Daigo Takahashi; Yuta Kamiya, Yuito Suzuki

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hiroki Iikura (GK); Gotoku Sakai, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryuho Kikuchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa; Sergi Samper, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuya Nakasaka; Andres Iniesta, Yutaro Oda, Yuya Osako

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Neither side have been at their very best so far but they each have the quality to find the back of the net.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Shimizu S-Pulse 1-1 Vissel Kobe

