Shimizu S-Pulse vs Yokohama Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Shimizu S-Pulse will host Yokahama at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira on Sunday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league of late but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop in their first season back in the top-flight as they sit 15th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Ad

They suffered a deflating 3-0 away defeat to Machida Zelvia in their last league outing but returned to winning ways on Wednesday, when they beat Shonan Bellmare. Shimizu S-Pulse won 1-0, thanks to an extra time winner from Douglas Tanque to advance to the fourth round of the Emperor's Cup.

Yokohama, meanwhile, have endured a more difficult return to the Japanese top-flight and have work to do if they are to retain their status in the big league. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to rivals Yokohama F. Marinos in their last league game before losing on penalties to Kyoto Sanga in the domestic cup earlier in the week.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit 18th in the table, are just one point above rock-bottom and will be desperate to widen that gap on Sunday.

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Yokohama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Shimizu and Yokohama. The home side have won four of those games while the visitors have won one fewer with their other four contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

Shimizu have conceded 32 goals in the Japanese top-flight this season. Only Albirex Niigata (39) have shipped more.

Yokohama are the lowest-scoring side in the J1 League this term with a goal tally of 14.

Ad

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Yokohama Prediction

Shimizu S-Pulse's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last five home matches and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Fulie meanwhile have lost their last four games on the trot and seven of their last nine. They have the worst away record in the division this term and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Shimizu S-Pulse 1-0 Yokohama

Shimizu S-Pulse vs Yokohama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Shimizu

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More