Shimizu vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Shimizu will host Vissel Kobe at the IAI Stadium Nihondaira on Saturday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The home side have enjoyed a largely positive return to the Japanese top-flight despite recent struggles and sit mid-table in 10th place with 22 points from 17 matches.

They were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Kashima Antlers in their last match, falling behind after just seven minutes and had good chances to level things up later in the game but failed to hit the target.

Vissel Kobe have had mixed results in their title-defending season, finding themselves outside the continental places as they approach the midpoint of the campaign. They beat a wayward Yokohama F. Marinos side 2-1 last time out with goals from Erik and former Werder Bremen man Yuya Osako.

The champions sit sixth in the table, 10 points behind Kashima at the top of the pile after 16 games. They will now be looking to get 3 more points this weekend and potentially climb up the standings.

Shimizu vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 meetings between Shimizu and Vissel Kobe. The home side have won 26 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times with their other seven contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

The Ushi have scored 18 goals in the Japanese top-flight this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top-half of the table.

Shimizu vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Shimizu have lost three of their last four matches after going undefeated in their previous four. They have however, lost just one of their last five home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won six of their last eight matches. They have been the better side in this fixture in recent years and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Shimizu 1-2 Vissel Kobe

Shimizu vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vissel Kobe

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

