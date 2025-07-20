Shkendija vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Shkendija will face FCSB at the Tose Proeski Arena on Tuesday in the first leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying clash. The home side are the reigning champions of the North Macedonian top flight and have advanced to the second round of the Champions League qualifiers for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

They were drawn against The New Saints in the first round, playing out a goalless draw with the Welsh outfit in their first-leg clash. They then got the job done on home turf a week later as they secured a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time victory featuring a first-half strike from Fabrice Tamba before an own goal in the 116th minute handed Ballistët the win.

FCSB, meanwhile, traded tackles with Inter Club d'Escaldes in the first round of the qualifiers and won the first leg 3-1, securing a three-goal lead before their opponents reduced the deficit midway through the second half. They then suffered a late scare in the second-leg clash on the road as they squandered a one-goal lead to lose the game 2-1, but ultimately advanced on aggregate.

They faced Maccabi Tel Aviv at this stage of the qualifiers last season, winning 2-1 on aggregate and will hope for an even bigger win this year.

Shkendija vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Shkendija's only previous encounter with Romanian opposition came back in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League qualifiers when they faced Botosani, winning the second-round clash 1-0.

FCSB have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

The Ballists were the highest-scoring side in the Macedonian First League last season with a goal tally of 59.

Shkendija vs FCSB Prediction

Shkendija are undefeated in their last four matches and have lost just one of their last six. They are slight underdogs heading into the midweek clash but will hope to capitalize on their home advantage to secure a positive result.

Roș-albaștrii's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be keen to build on that on Tuesday. They are the stronger side heading into Tuesday's game and should win this one.

Prediction: Shkendija 1-2 FCSB

Shkendija vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: FCSB to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last eight matches)

