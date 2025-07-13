Shkendija vs The New Saints Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Shkendija will face The New Saints at the Tose Proeski Arena on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 first-round UEFA Champions League qualifying clash. The home side enjoyed a brilliant 2024-25 season, winning their fifth Macedonian First League title to end a three-year drought and return to the Champions League qualifiers.

They had mixed results during their pre-season campaign but managed to secure a goalless draw in their first-leg clash on the road last week and will be keen to clinch a spot in the next round on Thursday.

The New Saints, meanwhile, continued their dominance of the Welsh top flight last season as they secured a fourth consecutive and overall 17th Cymru Premier title. They failed to impress during the off-season before failing to capitalize on their home advantage in their first-leg clash last time out, and now have it all to do when they head to North Macedonia this week.

The visitors saw off Montenegrin outfit Decic at this stage of the competition last season and will be targeting a victory on Tuesday to secure consecutive second-round appearances in the Champions League qualifiers.

Shkendija vs The New Saints Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Shkendija and TNS. Both sides have won a game apiece in their previous matchups, with their final contest ending level.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the 2018-19 Champions League qualifiers, with the hosts winning the two-legged first-round clash 5-4 on aggregate.

TNS have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight outings.

Shkendija were the highest-scoring side in the North Macedonian top flight last season with a goal tally of 59.

Shkendija vs The New Saints Prediction

Ballistët are winless in their last two competitive outings, although they have lost just one of their last nine. They did well to avoid defeat last week and will be boosted by their home advantage this time around.

The Saints are winless in their last four games, including pre-season, after winning 18 of their previous 19. Their failure to pick up a result at home last time out could ultimately be their undoing.

Prediction: Shkendija 2-1 The New Saints

Shkendija vs The New Saints Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Shkendija to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More