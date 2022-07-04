Shkupi vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualification 2022

Shkupi welcome Lincoln Red Imps to Çair Stadium in Skopje for the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday.

KF Shkupi won the Macedonian First Football League title last season – their first top-flight title. They will compete in the UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time. However, they have previously shown up on the European scene, playing in the Europa League first qualifying round between 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Facing Lincoln Red Imps does not seem to be the toughest task for Pellumbat. Their main objective will be claiming an unassailable lead ahead of the return leg.

Lincoln Red Imps are the current champions of the Gibraltar National League. They have played in UEFA Champions League qualification many times since the 2014-15 season. They have reached the second qualifying round thrice and the Europa League third qualifying round once. They have also played in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. They appear to have more experience in continental competitions than Shkupi. They will have to prove that in their trip to Skopje.

Lincoln will look to avoid the type of setback they cannot overturn in the return leg. Shkupi will hope to take a good lead to Victoria Stadium.

Shkupi vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-to-Head

The two teams will be meeting for the first time.

Shkupi form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Lincoln Red Imps form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Shkupi vs Lincoln Red Imps Team News

Shkupi

KF Shkupi carried out a major shake-up after the end of the season, bringing in 13 new players. Two of those players – striker Rejjan Abazi and right-back Edgard Ali Natrantg of Senegal – returned from their loan spells. Visibly, the move is to prepare the team for their continental campaign.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps have brought in eight new faces so far. Three goalkeepers, Dayle Coley, Nauzet Garcia and Ivan Villanueva are among the new arrivals. The team struggled in that position last term.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shkupi vs Lincoln Red Imps Predicted Xls

Shkupi (4-4-2): Kristijan Naumovski (GK), Gagi Margvelashvili, Blerton Sheji, Angelce Timovski, Kristijan Ackovski, Queven, Freddy Álvarez, Kristijan Trapanovski, Walid Hamidi, Rejjan Abazi, Pepi Gjorgiev

Lincoln Red Imps (4-5-1): Nauzet Garcia (GK), Roy Chipolina, Ethan Britto, Kian Ronan, Mustapha Yahaya, Marco Rosa, Julian Valarino, Liam Walker, Juanfri, Graeme Torrilla, Lee Casciaro

Shkupi vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

Lincoln Red Imps have been victorious in 12 of their last 13 matches. They have been brilliant at home and on the road. They will likely take that confidence with them to Skopje. Shkupi have not shown such form of late and should lose this encounter. However, they will not let the visitors have their way without a fight in their own backyard.

Prediction: Shkupi 1-2 Lincoln Red Imps

