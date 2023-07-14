Shonan Bellmare vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16, 2023 

Shonan Bellmare host Avispa Fukuoka at the Hiratsuka Kyujo on Sunday (July 16) in the J1 League.

The hosts have endured a rather torrid league season, finding themselves deep in the bottom half of the standings after the midpoint of the campaign. Shonan drew 1-1 draw with Kashiwa Reysol last time out in the league.

Kazunari Ono headed home a late equaliser to rescue a point for Satoshi Yamaguchi's men. Shonan sit rock-bottom in the standings with 13 points from 20 games.

Fukuoka, meanwhile, have also had their struggles in the league this season but have picked up form recently to push for the top half of the pile. They beat Consadole Sapporo 2-1 in their last game. Substitutes Wellington and Masato Yuzawa scored in quick succession in the second half to overtun an early deficit.

The visitors are 12th with 26 points from 20 games.

Shonan Bellmare vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two teams, with Fukouka leading 15-8.

Fukouka are unbeaten in four games in the fixture and have lost just one of their last 12.

Shonan have kept one clean sheet in 19 games across competitions.

Shonan have picked up six points at home this season, the lowest in the competition.

Only one of Avispa's seven league wins this season has come on the road.

Shonan have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 43 times.

Shonan Bellmare vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Shonan's latest result snapped their six-game winless streak. They are, however, winless in six home league games.

Avispa, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and have won five of their last seven games across competitions. They're in much better form than Shonan and should come out on top.

Prediction: Shonan 1-2 Avispa

Shonan Bellmare vs Avispa Fukuoka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Avispa

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Shonan's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes