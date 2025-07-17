Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Shonan Bellmare will host Cerezo Osaka at the Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka on Saturday in the 24th round of the 2025 Japanese J1 League campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways to widen their point gap above the relegation zone.

Shonan will return to league action after a painful extra-time elimination from the Emperor's Cup during the week, making it four games without a win for the home side. Bellmare were thrashed 4-0 by defending champions Vissel Kobe in their last league outing, leaving them in 17th place in the league table, only four points clear of the drop zone going into the final third of the campaign.

Cerezo are in a much better position as they currently sit in ninth place on the league table and are still in the running for continental football. The visitors suffered their first league loss since May last time out as they were edged 1-0 by Gamba Osaka in the Osaka derby, but returned to winning ways in the cup this midweek and will hope to continue in similar fashion this weekend.

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 46 previous occasions going into Saturday's match. Shonan have won 18 of those games, six have ended in draws, while Cerezo won the remaining 22.

The hosts have won only three of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have scored 16 goals across their last 10 meetings with Shonan and have conceded only eight across those games.

Shonan Bellmare have the third-worst offensive record in the Japanese top division with only 16 goals scored after 22 games played.

Cerezo Osaka have the third-best offensive record in the league this term with 34 goals scored.

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend, but Shonan Bellmare will have their work cut out for them and need to improve on their poor form if they are to get a result.

Cerezo will be confident to get a result against a struggling side courtesy of their solid offensive record, but will need to avoid complacency to win.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 1-1 Cerezo Osaka

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five games)

