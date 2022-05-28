Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Shonan Bellmare will entertain Cerezo Osaka at Hiratsuka Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday.

Shonan Bellmare sit second from bottom of the table after 15 matches played. Their campaign is not going as planned. After finishing 16th out of 20 teams last season, they reinforced the outfit with new players and had a great pre-season.

Those efforts are yet to bear fruit. Vortis will be eyeing a third win at home following two previous victories in Hiratsuka. However, visiting Cerezo Osaka appear to be worthy opponents.

Cerezo Osaka are performing much better than last season. They finished in 12th spot out of 20 last season and are now fifth in the standings with 23 points from 15 games. Sakura are aiming to secure the J1 League title, which they are yet to win, following two third-place accolades in 2010 and 2017.

Cerezo Osaka will hope to keep up the momentum despite playing away from home. A win in Hiratsuka would seal three back-to-back victories for the visitors.

Shonan Bellmare will leave no stone unturned in deciding the outcome of the upcoming clash in order to move away from the red zone.

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced off against each other 10 times in the past five years. Cerezo Osaka won five times while Shonan Bellmare walked away with two wins. Three games ended in draws. In those encounters, Cerezo Osaka recorded two away wins while Shonan Bellmare won at home once.

Shonan Bellmare form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D.

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W.

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Team News

Shonan Bellmare

Midfielder Takuya Okamoto is suffering from a torn meniscus and will not feature for the home team.

Injury: Takuya Okamoto.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cerezo Osaka

There have been no reports of injured or suspended players for Osaka.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Predicted Xls

Shonan Bellmare (4-4-2): Kosei Tani (GK), Taiga Hata, Daiki Sugioka, Hirokazu Ishihara, Kazuki Oiwa, Shuto Yamamoto, Takuji Yonemoto, Masaki Ikeda, Tarik Elyounoussi, Shuto Machino, Yuki Ohashi

Cerezo Osaka (4-2-3-1): Jin Hyeon Kim, Ryuya Nishio, Ryosuke Yamanaka, Matej Jonjic, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Riki Harakawa, Hiroaki Okuno, Seiya Maikuma, Riki Matsuda, Jean Patrick Lima dos Reis, Adam Taggart

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

On Wednesday, May 25, Shonan Bellmare pulled off a shock in the J1 League when they defeated second-placed Kawasaki 4-0 in an away fixture. That victory will certainly have been a confidence booster for Vortis. However, the upcoming meeting will tell how much improvement was achieved from that game in terms of tactics and fighting spirit.

A win could help Cerezo Osaka edge into the top four. They need to bear that in mind ahead of the risky trip to Hiroshima against Sanfrecce. We expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 1-1 Cerezo Osaka

