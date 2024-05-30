Shonan Bellmare vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024

Shonan Bellmare welcome Gamba Osaka to the Lemon Gas Stadium for a J1 League round 17 fixture on Saturday. The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat away to Jubilo Iwata last weekend.

They raced into an early two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Luklan and Sho Fukuda. Hiroki Yamada gave the hosts hope by reducing the deficit in first-half injury time. Matheus Peixoto and Leo Gomes scored in the final 10 minutes to help the home side turn the game around.

Gamba Osaka, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away win over FC Tokyo. Kota Yamada's 85th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory saw them climb to fourth spot in the table, having garnered 28 points from 16 games. Shonan are 18th with 14 points to their name.

Shonan Bellmare vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

Shonan Bellmare have 14 wins from the last 47 head-to-head games, and Gamba Osaka were victorious on 26 occasions while seven games have ended in draws. Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when Gamba Osaka claimed a 2-1 home win.

Shonan Bellmare form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Shonan Bellmare vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Shonan Bellmare

Koki Tachi, Kosuke Onose, Junnosuke Suzuki, Min-tae Kim, Taiga Hata and Ryo Nemoto are ruled out through injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Koki Tachi, Kosuke Onose, Junnosuke Suzuki, Min-tae Kim, Taiga Hata, Ryo Nemoto

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Gamba Osaka

Yuya Fukuda, Jiro Nakamura, Riku Matsuda, Juan Alano and Genta Miura are unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Yuya Fukuda, Jiro Nakamura, Riku Matsuda, Juan Alano, Genta Miura

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Shonan Bellmare vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Bum-Keun Song (GK); Daiki Sugioka, Kazuki Oiwa, Naoya Takahashi; Satoshi Tanaka; Taiga Hata, Taiyo Hiraoka, Masaki Ikeda, Yuto Suzuki; Lukian, Sho Fukuda

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jun Ichimori (GK); Keisuke Kurokawa, Shota Fukuoka, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Riku Handa; Tokuma Suzuki, Dahwan; Shu Kurata, Takashi Usami, Welton; Isa Sakamoto

Shonan Bellmare vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Shonan Bellmare are embroiled in a relegation struggle and are in the bottom three on goal difference. They let a two-goal lead slip last time out. However, their games have been highly entertaining, with six of their last seven league games witnessing goals at both ends and producing three goals or more.

Gamba Osaka are one point off the top three in the race for continental qualification. They are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 1-2 Gamba Osaka

