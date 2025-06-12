Shonan Bellmare vs Machida Zelvia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Shonan Bellmare will host Machida Zelvia at the Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka on Saturday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result to avoid falling into the relegation zone by the end of this matchday.

Shonan return to league action this weekend off the back of an abysmal run of only two wins in their last 10 league outings, which has seen them drop to 16th place in the league table. The hosts, who are only three points clear of the relegation zone, managed to salvage a point in their 1-1 draw against Okayama in their last league game before winning two of three domestic cup games, and will hope to build on their cup form on Saturday.

Machida Zelvia’s embarrassing 3-0 home defeat against a struggling Yokohama side in their last league game marked their sixth loss in their last 10 league games and their eighth of the league season. Despite being six places above the hosts, the visitors only have three more points and could be in danger of falling into the relegation zone should they fail to pick up points in the coming weeks.

Shonan Bellmare vs Machida Zelvia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This midweek fixture will mark only the eighth meeting between these two sides. Shonan are undefeated in their previous seven matchups, picking up four wins and three draws.

The hosts have scored eight goals across their last seven meetings with Zelvia.

The visitors have only scored one goal across all their previous meetings with Saturday's hosts.

Shonan have scored 14 goals in the league this term. Only Yokohama and Tokyo Verdy (13) have scored fewer in the Japanese top flight.

Both sides have conceded 23 goals in their 19 league games this year.

Shonan Bellmare vs Machida Zelvia Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend as a result of their equally poor league form. Bellmare will, however, hope their home advantage and dominant record in this fixture will be enough to give them an edge as they aim to grab at least a point.

Zelvia will rely on their much better goalscoring output to get a result on Saturday. They have, however, won just one of their last six games on the road and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 1-1 Machida Zelvia

Shonan Bellmare vs Machida Zelvia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors’ last seven games)

