Shonan Bellmare vs Sagan Tosu Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Shonan Bellmare host Sagan Tosu at the Lemon Gas Stadium Hiratsuka on Saturday (June 24) in the J1 League.

The hosts have endured a difficult run of results recently, finding themselves deep in the bottom half of the standings. Shonan lost 1-0 to Kashima Antlers in their last league outing and could have no complaints after managing just one shot on target. Bellmare are 17th in the standings with just 12 points and are level on points with last-placed Kashiwa Reysol.

Sagan, meanwhile, have mixed results in the league this season but continue to push for the top-half of the pile. They drew 1-1 against Consadole Sapporo in their last league game, falling behind just before the interval before drawing level via an own goal in the second half. The visitors are mid-table in tenth place with 23 points from 17 games.

Shonan Bellmare vs Sagan Tosu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between the two teams. Shonan lead 10-6.

Shonan are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture and their last six across competitions.

Bellmare have picked up six points at home in the top flight, the joint-fewest in the competition.

Sagan have conceded 21 league goals this season, the fewest in the bottom half of the standings.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in 14 games across competitions.

Shonan Bellmare vs Sagan Tosu Prediction

Bellmare are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one game since April. They have won just one of their last seven home games.

Meanwhile, Sagan's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak. They have lost just one of their last five away league games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Shonan 1-2 Sagan

Shonan Bellmare vs Sagan Tosu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sagan

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last six matchups.)

