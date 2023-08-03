Shonan Bellmare vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sanfrecce Hiroshima lock horns with a struggling Shonan Bellmare side in an important clash at the Hiratsuka Kyujo on Saturday.

Shonan Bellmare vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Preview

Shonan Bellmare are currently rooted to the bottom of the J1 League standings and have struggled so far this season. The hosts defeated Cerezo Osaka on penalties in their previous game and will look to achieve another positive result this weekend.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Yokohama FC last month and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Shonan Bellmare vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have a good record against Shonan Bellmare and have won seven out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Shonan Bellmare's two victories.

Shonan Bellmare have scored 26 goals in their 21 matches in the J1 League so far - the highest tally among the bottom five in the league table.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have failed to find the back of the net in two of their last four matches in all competitions and have managed to score only two goals during this period.

Shonan Bellmare have won only two of their last 21 matches in all competitions, with both their victories during this period coming in knock-out matches in the Emperor's Cup.

After a run of three victories in four matches, Sanfrecce Hiroshima are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of nine goals during this period.

Shonan Bellmare vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Sanfrecce Hiroshima are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to be at their resurgent best in the coming weeks. The away side can pack a punch on its day and has a good team at its disposal.

Shonan Bellmare have fought through their fixtures in the Emperor's Cup but have failed to come into their own in the J1 League. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 1-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Shonan Bellmare vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sanfrecce Hiroshima to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Akito Suzuki to score - Yes