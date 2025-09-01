Shonan Bellmare vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2025

Shonan Bellmare will lock horns with Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Lemon Gas Stadium in the first leg of the J League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. Shonan will play in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, when they went on to lift the title. The visitors, meanwhile, were eliminated from the quarterfinals last season.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form, and they are winless in all competitions since June. They met Gamba Osaka last week in the J1 League and suffered a 5-4 home loss.

Sanfrecce are unbeaten in their last three games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Cerezo Osaka, ending their winning streak after two games. They have suffered just one loss in all competitions since July.

Shonan Bellmare vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 76 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 38 wins. Bellmare have 27 wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the J1 League in May, and the visitors recorded a 5-0 away win.

Twelve of the last 13 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Notably, the hosts are unbeaten in their four J League Cup meetings against Sanfrecce, recording three wins. They last met in the group stage of the 2015 edition and played out a 2-2 draw.

Shonan are winless in their last six home games in all competitions. They have conceded 10 goals in their last three home games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, recording four wins.

Shonan Bellmare vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

The hosts have lost four of their last five games in all competitions, conceding 14 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have won just two of their last eight meetings against the visitors, with both triumphs registered at home.

Viola are unbeaten in their last three games, scoring eight goals. Notably, they have lost just one of their last 10 games, with that loss registered at home last month. They have kept five clean sheets in their last eight games in this fixture.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Sanfrecce's good away record, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 1-2 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Shonan Bellmare vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sanfrecce Hiroshima to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

