Shonan Bellmare vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Shonan Bellmare will welcome Shimizu S-Pulse to Hiratsuka Kyujo in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday. The visitors were eliminated from the third round last season while Shonan made it to the round of 16.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and have won just one of their last five games in all competitions. They were last in action in the J1 League against Vissel Kobe earlier this month, and suffered a 4-0 away loss, extending their winless streak to three games.

Shimizu have also been in poor touch recently, winning just one of their last six games. That win was registered in the Emperor's Cup second round in June. They played Machida Zelvia in the J1 League earlier this month and fell to a 3-0 away loss.

Shonan Bellmare vs Shimizu S-Pulse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 42 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 25 wins. Bellmare have nine wins, and eight games have ended in draws.

They last met in the J1 League in March, and Shimizu registered a 3-0 home win.

They last met in the Emperor's Cup in 2003. The visitors won the fourth round meeting 2-1.

Shonan have won just one of their last 10 games in this fixture, with that triumph registered at home in the J League Cup in 2023.

The visitors are winless in their last four games, playing two draws.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors scoring at least three goals in three games.

Shonan Bellmare vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction

Bellmare are winless in their last three games, conceding seven goals while scoring just twice. They have lost just one of their last six home games. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.

S-Pa have lost their last two games without scoring and will look to improve upon that record. While they have a 100% record in Emperor's Cup meetings against the hosts, their current form is a cause for concern.

While both teams head into the match in poor form, considering Shimizu's poor away record, we back Bellmare to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 2-1 Shimizu S-Pulse

Shonan Bellmare vs Shimizu S-Pulse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Shonan Bellmare to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

