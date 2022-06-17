Shonan Bellmare vs Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Shonan Bellmare take on Tokyo at the Lemon Gas Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Shonan Bellmare are currently 17th in the league, two points away from safety. Satoshi Yamaguchi's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Tokyo on Saturday.

Tokyo, on the other hand, are currently 6th in the league, five points off third. Albert Puig's side have been in strong form recently and are unbeaten in their last five games, winning their last three on the trot. They will look to continue their momentum with a win against Shonan Bellmare on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Shonan Bellmare vs Tokyo Head-to-Head

Tokyo have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Shonan Bellmare winning the other two.

Shonan Bellamare came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Masaki Ikeda and Shuto Machino were enough to secure the win on the night, with Ryoya Ogawa getting on the scoresheet for Tokyo.

Shonan Bellmare Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Tokyo Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Shonan Bellmare vs Tokyo Team News

Hayashi will be a huge miss for Tokyo

Shonan Bellmare

Shonan Bellmare have no new injury worries following their 4-1 loss against Cerezo Osaka last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tokyo

Tokyo came away unscathed from their 3-1 win against Kashima Antlers last time out. Akihiro Hayashi is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Akihiro Hayashi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shonan Bellmare vs Tokyo Predicted XI

Shonan Bellamare Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Kosei Tani; Daiki Sugioka, Koki Tachi, Kazuki Oiwa; Takuji Yonemoto; Hirokazu Ishihara, Tarik Elyounoussi, Masaki Ikeda, Taiga Hata; Yuki Ohashi, Shuto Machino

Tokyo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jakub Slowik; Ryoya Ogawa, Masato Morishige, Yasuki Kimoto, Yuto Nagatomo; Takuya Aoki, Kuryu Matsuki, Shuto Abe; Adailton, Ryoma Watanabe, Diego Oliveira

Shonan Bellmare vs Tokyo Prediction

It's to see Shonan Bellmare taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Tokyo will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 0-2 Tokyo

