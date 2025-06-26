Shonan Bellmare vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Shonan Bellmare welcome Yokohama F. Marinos to Lemon Gas Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts have six win and are 17th in the standings while the Marinos are at the bottom, having won three of 21 games.

Shonan are winless in four league games following a 2-1 loss to Machida Zelvia in their previous outing. Shō Fukuda equalised in the 62nd minute before Machida bagged Machida's 83rd-minute winner.

Yokohama, meanwhile, have lost four games across competitions in June. After a narrow 1-0 home loss to Fagiano Okayama last week, they suffered a 3-0 home loss to FC Tokyo on Wednesday.

Shonan Bellmare vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 69 times across competitions, with Yokohama leding 41-16.

The reverse fixture in March was a 1-1 draw.

Yokohama are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the fixture, winning five.

Shonan are unbeaten in six home games in the J1 League, losing four, failing to score four times.

Yokohama have lost three league games in June without scoring.

Shonan have lost one of five home games across competitions, with that loss coming against Machida in the J1 League.

Shonan have won one of their last 14 games in the fixture.

Trending

Shonan Bellmare vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Shonan have two wins and two losses in five games this month. They have won one of their last eight home games in the J1 League, scoring five times.

The Marinos, meanwhile, have lost four games in June, conceding seven goals without scoring. They have one win on their travels this season.

However, the visitors are unbeaten in the fixture since 2020, and despite their poor current form, should play out a draw.

Prediction: Shonan 1-1 Yokohama

Shonan Bellmare vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More