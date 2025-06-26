Shonan Bellmare vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Shonan Bellmare welcome Yokohama F. Marinos to Lemon Gas Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts have six win and are 17th in the standings while the Marinos are at the bottom, having won three of 21 games.
Shonan are winless in four league games following a 2-1 loss to Machida Zelvia in their previous outing. Shō Fukuda equalised in the 62nd minute before Machida bagged Machida's 83rd-minute winner.
Yokohama, meanwhile, have lost four games across competitions in June. After a narrow 1-0 home loss to Fagiano Okayama last week, they suffered a 3-0 home loss to FC Tokyo on Wednesday.
Shonan Bellmare vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 69 times across competitions, with Yokohama leding 41-16.
- The reverse fixture in March was a 1-1 draw.
- Yokohama are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the fixture, winning five.
- Shonan are unbeaten in six home games in the J1 League, losing four, failing to score four times.
- Yokohama have lost three league games in June without scoring.
- Shonan have lost one of five home games across competitions, with that loss coming against Machida in the J1 League.
- Shonan have won one of their last 14 games in the fixture.
Shonan Bellmare vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction
Shonan have two wins and two losses in five games this month. They have won one of their last eight home games in the J1 League, scoring five times.
The Marinos, meanwhile, have lost four games in June, conceding seven goals without scoring. They have one win on their travels this season.
However, the visitors are unbeaten in the fixture since 2020, and despite their poor current form, should play out a draw.
Prediction: Shonan 1-1 Yokohama
Shonan Bellmare vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes