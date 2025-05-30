Shonan vs Fagiano Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Shonan Bellmare and Fagiano Okayama trade tackles in a J1 League round 19 clash on Sunday at the Lemon Gas Stadium.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Albirex Niigata. Shonan took the lead in the 20th minute, but Kaito Taniguchi restored parity 11 minutes later. The 29-year-old then turned provider for Yota Komi's 71st-minute winner.

Okayama, meanwhile, led with goals from Kazunari Ichimi and Takaya Kimura. Yuki Soma halved the deficit in the 76th minute before Mitchell Duke drew the game level five minutes later.

The stalemate left Okayama in 12th in the standings, with 23 points from 18 games, while Bellmare are 15th with 21 points.

Shonan vs Fagiano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shonan have eight wins from their last 12 head-to-head games with Fagiano, losing once.

Their last meeting in July 2023 saw Bellmare claim a 2-0 home win in the Emperors Cup.

Okayama have won one of their last eight league games, losing four.

Four of Shonan's last five games across competitions have been decided by one-goal margins.

Bellmare's last five home games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to score.

Okayama's last five away games have produced under 2.5 goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Shonan vs Fagiano Prediction

Shonan ended their four-game winless streak at home with a victory last time out. They have alternated between a win and loss in their last four games and have lost their most recent game.

Fagiano, for their part, are competing in the top flight for the first time, having won the J2 League playoff last season. They started life in the top division relatively well, winning three of their first four games but have tailed off since then.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Shonan 1-1 Fagiano

Shonan vs Fagiano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

