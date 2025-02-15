Shorta vs Al Ain Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2025

Al Ain visit the Zawra Stadium on Monday to face off with Al-Shorta in the last group fixture of the AFC Champions League. It is essentially a dead rubber for the UAE side, as they have already been knocked out of the race to reach the last 16.

Having failed to win a single game in the competition thus far, the Boss have collected a mere two points from seven games courtesy of draws against Al-Sadd and Pakhator.

Interspersed between those stalemates were four defeats, including some big ones such as a 4-2 battering against Al-Gharafa and a 5-1 demolition by Al-Nassr.

Vladimir Ivić's side will be looking to get a win across the board here before wrapping up their Champions League season. They built some momentum after back-to-back league wins over Al Bataeh (2-1) and Al-Ittihad Kalba (3-1).

On the other hand, Al-Shorta have not really covered themselves in glory either, collecting just a point more than Al Ain to sit a single position above them on the table. Interestingly, the Iraqi side are also winless in the competition thus far and need a win here while hoping that none of Esteghlal, Persepolis and Pakhator win their respective encounters.

Shorta vs Al Ain Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the sides in history.

Al-Ain have faced an Iraqi side on four occasions before, winning thrice: Two wins vs Al-Mina and one vs Al-Zawraa.

The Boss are looking to win their third consecutive match in all competitions, having beaten Al Bataeh and Al-Ittihad Kalba in their last two.

Al-Shorta have kept a clean sheet in their last two games: 0-0 vs Al-Zawraa and a 2-0 win vs Al-Kahraba.

Both of these sides are winless in the AFC Champions League ahead of the eighth and final group fixture. Pakhator is the only other team with that unwanted distinction.

Shorta vs Al Ain Prediction

This is a clash of two lowly ranked sides in the Champions League, with one of them already eliminated. Al-Shorta will be looking to give their best and cling to the slimmest of hopes, but Al Ain should be able to fight back and salvage a draw.

Prediction: Shorta 1-1 Al Ain

Shorta vs Al Ain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

