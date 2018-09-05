Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Should Barcelona retire their No. 10 Jersey when Messi hangs up his boots?

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
1.11K   //    05 Sep 2018, 17:49 IST

Barcelona v Leganes - La Liga
Barcelona legend Ronaldinho wants the club to retire the No. 10 jersey after Messi.

Lionel Messi, with his exploits, has reached unconquerable heights in world football and along with him, has dragged the shirt he dons at Barcelona to a legendary level. The Barcelona No. 10, the shirt that epitomises magic, is perhaps the most valuable shirt in the planet right now. It instills fear into the hearts of opponent defenders like few other shirt numbers can and it is the king of all shirt numbers in the football world right now.

Recently, the shirt number was in discussion as Ronaldinho, who handed over the responsibilities of the legendary number to Messi, recently suggested that Barcelona should retire the No. 10 when Messi hangs up his boots. It was a beautiful display of the love that the Brazilian legend has for Leo. They had, after all, worked in tandem before Ronaldinho left for AC Milan in 2008. It was only after his departure that Messi had been handed over the famous number.

There have been a lot of famous names who have worn the legendary No. 10 jersey at Barcelona. Diego Maradona wore the jersey for two seasons a long way back in 1982, but unfortunately was not too successful at the club.

The Brazilian World Cup winner Romario played for two seasons from 1993 and was fantastic for Barcelona. The fans were spellbound after his famous El Classico hattrick that stunned Real Madrid.

Then there was Rivaldo, who spent five stunning seasons at the Nou Camp from. He started with the No. 11 from the 1997/98 season, but wore the No. 10 for two seasons from the 2000/01 season. Riquelme wore the No. 10 at Barcelona briefly after Rivaldo left.

In 2003, Ronaldinho joined Barcelona and picked up the No. 10 and lifted the mood at Nou Camp immediately. He won them the La Liga title and then 3 years later the Champions League Title. He was perhaps the greatest ever to don the No. 10 jersey, until Messi picked up on his trails and never looked back.

When Lionel Messi won the Spanish Super Cup by defeating Sevilla at the start of this season, it was his 33rd Trophy for the club. The greatest player in the world is also the greatest player ever to play for Barcelona and certainly their greatest No. 10.

Retiring the jersey after Messi retires will perhaps be a great honour to the little magician, but should Barcelona do that?

Ronaldinho was a great player himself and Barcelona could have decided to retire the No. 10 after the legendary Brazilian. Yet, while riding on Messi's back, the No. 10 has soared even higher, perhaps higher than any jersey has been allowed to fly consistently for a decade. That is perhaps the beauty of football - the beautiful game never fails to entertain. Only because Barcelona allowed the No. 10 to continue after Ronaldinho did it gain the legendary status it enjoys now. Even though it looks impossible, change is the only constant in the world. It is the only way forward. Only by ushering in the future can the present truly be successful.

Messi will be a tough act to follow, perhaps an impossible name and number to live up to. But like Ronaldinho nurtured and guided young Leo into the player he is now, it would perhaps be wise of Barcelona to allow Messi to usher in the new generation when he retires. Like Messi after Ronaldinho, the world will deserve to wait, in anticipation, for the next superstar after Messi.

Every time the Barcelona No. 10 appears on the pitch, Messi will be remembered and honoured. It will ensure that he is talked about every day, every match, because it is only what he will deserve. Only if the Barcelona No. 10 continues to run riot in the football fields in the near future can Messi's legacy be truly respected.

But for now, let us enjoy the maestro in action. Let us breathe in his body feints, his twists and turns, his unreal goals and selfless assists. Let us melt in his lovely smile and watch the No. 10 glow in his back, ever so shiny, ever so bright. The Barcelona No. 10 jersey has even higher skies to fly into yet and the world is still watching, in anticipation, adulation and in awe.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Ronaldinho Greatest Footballers of All Time Europe Best Moments Football Football Top 5/Top 10
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Ronaldinho demands Barcelona retire No. 10 shirt when...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Huesca: Barcelona No. 10 shows that he is...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: 5 reasons why the club has lost its identity
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Messi will not finish as LaLiga's top...
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest South Americans to have worn the...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that defined the last decade of FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 Barcelona superstars who will shine this season
RELATED STORY
Top 4 Andres Iniesta Moments in Barcelona Jersey
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Lionel Messi Goals That Even Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from the Barcelona v Huesca Match
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us