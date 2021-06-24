Should Barcelona sign Paulinho this summer?

Paulinho is a popular name among Barcelona fans. The Brazilian midfielder played at Camp Nou during the 2017/2018 season and it wouldn't be wrong to say that his transfer was one of the few things former president Maria Bartomeu can be proud of.

When Paulinho left Guangzhou Evergrande for Catalonia, many eyebrows were raised as people argued that his physical profile didn't suit the Blaugrana's style. However, with just a few appearances in the Barcelona shirt, the Brazilian quickly changed the narrative and won the heart of the Blaugrana faithful.

He returned to China at the end of the campaign but his memories remain glued to the hearts of the fans.

Three years have passed since then but it doesn't look like the Brazilian is done with Barcelona. Having run out of his contract with the Chinese outfit, the midfielder became a free agent this summer and reports have started linking him with a return to the Catalan capital.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Paulinho revealed that he would love to wear the Blaugrana jersey again. He added that he doesn't consider money a priority. The fact that he would arrive for free makes the prospect really attractive and the possibility is very high. But do Barcelona really need to sign this player?

Paulinho to Barcelona: The two sides of the coin

Paulinho's quality simply can't be denied. The Brazilian's first stint with Barcelona was preceded by a series of impressive performances in the Chinese Super League. At Camp Nou, he further justified his reputation by putting up eye-catching displays.

Bossing the midfield with his physicality, linking up perfectly with his teammates and moving forward at vital moments to support the attack, he was purely a complete package for Ernesto Valverde.

The midfielder bagged nine goals and three assists for Barca in his sole season at the club and also helped them to win both the Liga title and the Copa del Rey. With that impressive record, there's huge optimism that he can succeed at Camp Nou once again.

It would be easier for him because he already has the love and support of the Barcelona dressing room. Lionel Messi is one of his top admirers.

It shouldn't be forgotten that the Argentine personally invited him to switch over to Catalonia during a friendly match between Brazil and Argentina on June 9, 2017. No wonder they had a remarkable spell together.

The fans just can't hide their love for Paulinho. Many have taken to social media to endorse the prospect. It is very likely that Ronald Koeman would like him as well. The Dutchman values the signing of a midfielder who can cut it physically and technically.

Having missed out on Georgino Wijnaldum, he will likely open the door for the Brazilian, who equally has a similar profile.

While the positives can go on and on, it shouldn't be forgotten that the Brazilian still isn't the perfect type of player for Barcelona's system. The Blaugrana value the Xavi/Iniesta type of midfielders who are technically brilliant, fast and magical on the ball.

Newly elected president Joan Laporta recently revealed that he wants the club to return to its roots; playing their possession-based and attacking system, and Paulinho isn't the right fit for that.

The Brazilian's age is another cause for concern. Paulinho will turn 33 on July 25. There isn't much you can expect from a 33-year-old. At this stage, Barcelona should be looking to usher in a new generation of youngsters to count on.

This should be a priority rather than piling up players who are already in the twilight of their careers.

Paulinho's signing could hinder the progress of some of the young, rising stars in the squad. The likes of Pedri, Riqui Puig, Aleix Moriba and Frenkie de Jong could bear the consequence.

Adding these players to the list of other midfielders, including Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Carles Alena and Matheus Fernandes, it is easy to see that the Blaugrana's midfield is already overcrowded. Adding the Brazilian would only make things worse.

In conclusion, signing Paulinho could prove to be a masterstroke or a failure, although it sits more on the positive side. It all depends on how things are handled by the Barcelona management. The ball remains in Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman's court.

