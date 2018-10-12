×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Should Gareth Southgate experiment with this new formation?

Andrew Rodrigues
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
55   //    12 Oct 2018, 12:39 IST


England, under Gareth Southgate, have been offered a new lease of life as they usher in an era where they will look to challenge for top honours playing a defined style of football rather than going long and sending hopeful hail mary-s in the box.

After a long time, they have a group of hungry players who have come from lower leagues and young lads ready to fight for their teammates rather than huge ego’s attempted to fit in one team. This approach has worked wonders as they had a wonderful World Cup campaign which culminated in a semi-final berth after 28 long years.

However, the 1966 World Cup winners have a worrying record against the big nations with defeats to Croatia and Spain highlighting that this team is not yet the finished product.In the recently concluded World Cup, Southgate’s men found the back of the net 12 times (9 from set pieces) and have failed to conjure chances from open play on a regular basis.

England generally line up in a 3-1-4-2 formation with emphasis on bringing the ball smoothly out from the back with the help of the three centre-backs. The wing-backs play a crucial role offering the width as there are no wingers in this system.

The central midfielders are tasked with providing the creativity from the middle while one of Raheem Sterling or Marcus Rashford have a free role alongside Harry Kane who is the talisman of the team. England have been quite successful playing this possession-based game but there are some glaring flaws that need to be ironed out.

With injuries to Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard, this international break should provide the gaffer with the perfect opportunity to experiment with a potentially exciting new formation. Perhaps switching to this formation might bring the best out of the current crop of players.

E

 The current system requires the central midfielders to move quickly horizontally/laterally when out of possession to cover the acres of space on the wings and this weakness was exploited by Croatia in the semi-final as their wingers Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic pinned the English wingbacks while the Croatian full backs played higher up the field with right back Vrsalijko providing the cross which led to the equalizer from Perisic.

In the new system, the fundamental principles shall remain the same with the three ball-playing centre-backs expected to build up play from the back with the help of the two deep-lying midfielders. However, the major difference would be playing a pivot of Jordan Henderson and Harry Winks.

Henderson can be the midfield general in this formation but here he will be accompanied by someone like Winks who will be utilized in a more defensive role than Lingard and Alli. The Spurs lad can play a role quite similar to the one played by Ruben Neves at Wolves.

Winks is known for his wide passing range as he picks up the ball in small pockets of space and operates well in tight spaces. He controls the tempo of the game and should provide balance to England’s midfield. Another difference would be playing with wingers rather than playing with a strike partnership.

Raheem Sterling can slot in as the right winger, the very same role he plays at City while England will have a plethora of options on the left with exciting debutant youngsters Maddison and Sancho more than capable of causing havoc from the left wing position.

Marcus Rashford is another player who is no stranger to playing on the left. The wingers can interchange positions with the wing backs at will and can form a fluid attack with the quick interchanging of positions and offer the unpredictability that has eluded the England attack.

This system provides the Three Lions with more balance as they can have always five men behind the ball even if the fullbacks are in an attacking position. This formation allows them to create their numerical superiority in wide areas as well as in the middle which is a crucial component in playing such a style of football. 

With pace in the forward positions, Southgate can utilize the pace of Rashford, Sterling and Sancho to play quick vertical counter-attacking football. Harry Kane will spearhead the attack and will be hoping to get back to his lethal best after suggestions he has been suffering from fatigue.

With games coming up against Croatia and Spain, Gareth Southgate will be hoping to have a new trick up his sleeve to outwit his opponents. A tactical tweak in his formation might be the answer to end their “big nation” hoodoo and make a real statement.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Marcus Rashford Harry Winks Tactics 101 Gareth Southgate
Andrew Rodrigues
CONTRIBUTOR
4 reasons why Gareth Southgate's new contract is great...
RELATED STORY
How to solve a problem like England's midfield
RELATED STORY
Gareth Southgate praised as he calls-up young fantastic...
RELATED STORY
3 new faces in the England squad for the UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
3 ways England could improve to compete with the elite
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Croatia v England: Preview
RELATED STORY
England 1-2 Spain: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Why Danny Welbeck's 97th-Minute Goal Against Spain Was...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Intriguing tie expected between...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 top games to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
League A - Week 3
FT POL POR
2 - 3
 Poland vs Portugal
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
14 Oct NET GER 12:15 AM Netherlands vs Germany
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us