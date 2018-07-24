Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Should Harry Maguire Leave Leicester City?

CRC RONIN
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
640   //    24 Jul 2018, 17:19 IST

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League
Harry Maguire has been rumoured to make a sensational move to Manchester United

Harry Maguire has been rumoured to make a sensational move to Manchester United after his outstanding World Cup performances with England. A native of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, who started his youth career at Sheffield United, Maguire was awarded the opportunity to play first-team football in 2011.

His debut match was in April of that year when Sheffield United faced off against Cardiff City, and he earned himself the man of the match award although he came on as a substitute at half-time.

Since his debut at his boyhood club, Harry went on to win individual awards at the club, and that got him noticed by the likes of Hull City who eventually signed him for £2.5 million. Signing for Hull may not have been what he expected.

Although the Tigers were playing top flight football at the time, Maguire made very few appearances in all competitions and he was eventually sent to Wigan Athletic on loan. The tide would soon turn for him though, this was when Mike Phelan decided to make Maguire a first-team regular in the 2016/17 season.

His performances that season earned him another individual award and, shortly after that, Leicester City came knocking. They flaunted a five-year contract for an initial £12 million fee, potentially rising to £17 million with add-ons. There was no way he would decline the proposal.

In August of 2017, Maguire made his debut for his new club - Leicester City. He would go on to win more individual awards at the club, much like he did at the previous clubs he played for, and this certainly proved that he had the quality required to remain relevant at the very top level of world football.

His performances at the World Cup cemented his reputation amongst football fans. With one goal and an assist, he is well on his way to being hailed as one of the best centre-backs of his generation and it attracted the attention of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Manchester United have had some issues with their defence, we know that they have had some defensive targets this transfer window, having recently signed defender Diogo Dalot from FC Porto. Maguire would be a much-needed addition to improve their back line this season.

Leicester boss Claude Puel has insisted that Maguire should remain at the club and snub the Red Devils. As far as football goes, we are all aware that most players aspire to play for the biggest clubs.

Although the Foxes have won the Premier League title once before, it may be a long time before they do it again. A betting man would put his money on Manchester United to take it ahead of Leicester in the upcoming seasons.

And if Maguire is willing to bet his career on it, he would most likely make a move now or within a year. For now, let us see how this transfer window unfolds because one thing is for sure, this season will be an exciting one.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire
CRC RONIN
CONTRIBUTOR
My first love was always football, that all changed when I met my wife and our daughter was born. Two ladies in my life and I still find time to enjoy the greatest game ever played. Football will always be my first love, from the first time I kicked a ball, to the first goal I scored, it was always a way of life for me. I had the joy of winning and the sorrow of getting injured - my worst injury was when my knee snapped after being blindsided by a defender. We won that game though, but I was rushed off to hospital and I missed the second half of that match. I couldn't play football for a year since the injury, I had to learn how to walk again and my knee still clicks when I walk. With that being said, it still has not stopped me from playing socially, I strap on a knee brace, I get out there and enjoy myself thoroughly. Football is a way of life and nothing will change my love for the beautiful game.
