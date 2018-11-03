Should Manchester United give Jose Mourinho £100 million to spend in the transfer window?

Nab Malek FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 109 // 03 Nov 2018, 17:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mourinho is set to be given £100 Million to spend in the January market!

Well, about a month ago it seemed as if Jose Mourinho was on the brink of losing his job. But many newspapers outlets are now reporting that the Manchester United board are willing to give Mourinho £100 million to spend in January to reinforce his squad. So are the board telling the football world but also the United faithful that they are gonna back their manager?

This is leaving many United fans wondering whether they should back or boo their main man. Jose Mourinho wasn’t happy in the summer as he reportedly wasn’t given the money to go and sign a new centre-back. Mourinho reportedly wanted Toby Alderweirled and Harry Maguire.

The last few weeks have been very positive for United as they drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge and beat Everton on Sunday at Old Trafford. But it’s been 10 games and Manchester United are 8th in the league 9 points behind Manchester City who sit top of the tree but also 5 points off Arsenal who are in 4th.

There is definitely time left for United to potentially salvage their season and get a top 4 finish but will that keep Jose Mourinho in the job? Is that good enough for man who is in his 3rd season?

It is understandable why some members of the board may be reluctant to give Mourinho a £100 million due to the ongoing talk over United's poor investment. It must be said Mourinho isn't the only one to be blamed for this poor investment as Ed Woodward and the board have to also share the blame.

It is understood that Manchester United are seeking the centre-back they were unable to get in the summer, but they also want to get a backup striker who can relieve the pressure on Romelu Lukaku.

Alexis Sanchez could be used and should be used more upfront as the previous history tells us that he was doing great for Arsenal in that more advanced role up top. If Jose Mourinho is still in the job by January then he will definitely utilize the £100 million that he's going to be given.