Should Jose Mourinho leave Man United?

Christopher Awuku FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 647 // 22 Aug 2018, 12:03 IST

A great manager, but under pressure at this moment.

Jose Mourinho stands as one of the best managers of all-time.

From his Champions League win at Porto to major success at Chelsea, Internazionale, Real Madrid, and to some degree Manchester United, he has won multiple leagues, cups, and individual awards. He has also enhanced the games of many top players, such as Lampard, Terry, Ronaldo, etc.

However, despite his glowing record, he has often come unstuck at his clubs, and seemingly for his persona and means of engaging with players.

This was perhaps most notable at Chelsea, in his second spell from 2013 to 2015. After winning the league in 14/15, the team and he had fallen out, and to quote then Managing Director Emanalo, there was a "palpable discord" between the players and Mourinho. It was far simpler to remove the manager, in this case.

Whilst there have been talks of a schism between Pogba and Mourinho at United, it doesn't seem yet that there is a major falling out as occurred at Chelsea.

But there is talk, in some quarters and some facets of the Man United fanbase, for him to be sacked. Is this the right option? Is it hasty? Or is it correct?

I'm not a Manchester United fan, but even as a Gooner, I have respect for the club due to its history, tradition, successes and culture. Most recall the epic games between Arsenal and United, and the enmity and now friendship that Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger had.

This is a multi-faceted issue though since there is a view amongst fans that the style of play is boring, and not consistent with Man United's playing traditions. This has been evident since Sir Matt Busby's time.

And whilst their Noisy Neighbours are winning leagues in record-breaking fashion, this too adds to angst. City has generally been a smaller club than Man United over many decades, but now are looking to rival their global standing and brand. it's like having a younger sibling, or a child, who upstages you in a game or competition. Fair play to them, but it can be embarrassing to take and unsettling. City also are playing football in a stellar manner, and the sheer beauty of their football as it were is grating.

So whilst there is a large backdrop, is getting rid of Mourinho the right option? Aren't there bigger issues at play, which the "Jose issue" is masking?

