"Should be nailed on" - Perry Groves says Ralf Rangnick 'shouldn't be anywhere near Manchester United' if they fail to secure a top-4 finish in the Premier League

Former Arsenal man Perry Groves has set the Premier League objective for Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Groves believes a top-four finish “should be nailed on” as a minimum requirement for the German boss.

Following a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Michael Carrick served as Manchester United caretaker manager for three games before Ralf Rangnick officially stepped in as interim manager.

The former RB Leipzig boss has not exactly stamped his authority with emphatic wins, but there have been some improvements. Manchester United look hungrier and more committed than before and seem determined to take the fight to the big teams.

Manchester United are working to appoint Ewan Sharp as new assistant coach and analyst, @skysportspaulg reports. 🔴 #MUFC Former Toronto FC, Sharp would join Man Utd from Lokomotiv Moscow - Rangnick is on it after Kieran McKenna decided to leave and start new Ipswich chapter.

Thanks to their lackluster start to the Premier League campaign, Manchester United still have a lot of catching up to do. They currently sit in sixth position in the Premier League, five points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal with two games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes have looked good for Manchester United this season and a few others are slowly regaining their form. A top-four finish at the end of the season has become a bare minimum at this point, and Groves believes Rangnick has the necessary ammunition for it.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Manchester Evening News), the former Arsenal winger called for Rangnick’s head if the German fails to finish inside the top-four.

He said:

“Manchester United should be nailed on for the [top four]. If Ralf Rangnick doesn’t get Manchester United fourth, he shouldn’t be anywhere near Manchester United."

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with their trip to Newcastle United on Monday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo missing as Manchester United return to Carrington

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear for training when the first team returned to Carrington on Tuesday. Manchester United’s training facility at Carrington was closed last week due to a number of COVID-positive results.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the major absentees as Manchester United players returned to Carrington Training Complex for the first time since the COVID outbreak. dlvr.it/SFpBlF Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the major absentees as Manchester United players returned to Carrington Training Complex for the first time since the COVID outbreak. dlvr.it/SFpBlF

United finally got the all-clear to return to Carrington, but they've had to make do without their mercurial Portuguese. Manchester United are yet to comment on the development, but an official announcement could arrive before Boxing Day.

