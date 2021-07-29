Should Marcus Rashford be a regular starter for Man United next season?

Given that he’s scored 20 goals in all competitions in consecutive seasons for Manchester United, it seems strange to question whether Marcus Rashford should be in the first team for Man United next season.

Inconsistency and lack of form

Even though Rashford did score over 20 goals last season, he only scored 11 goals in the league from 37 appearances, 33 of which were starts. That's quite a poor tally for a player of Rashford’s caliber. His best performances were mainly in Europe, especially when scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 demolition of Leipzig. From a fan’s perspective, it did seem like Rashford struggled for form and consistency last season, especially towards the end of the season. The consensus amongst many fans is that he had one of his worst ever games in a red shirt in the Europa League final, though it did come at the end of a difficult season.

Rashford and Sancho can form a devastating partnership

The signing of Jadon Sancho bolsters United’s considerable attacking options still further and means that the competition for places has increased, throwing Rashford’s place in the side into doubt. Rashford and Sancho have similar skillsets, both being tricky attacking wingers with an eye for goal. The difference between the two is that despite being younger, Sancho is arguably a better finisher than Rashford. It’s long been a criticism of Rashford that he’s not clinical enough in his finishing and last season was no different. Rashford is the type of player that scores great goals but misses easier chances. It could be said that he is similar to Raheem Sterling before Guardiola transformed him. Given that Sancho costs so much money, he is bound to be a guaranteed starter whereas Rashford is not.

However, Rashford does bring a lot to United and on his day is an outstanding player, tormenting defenders. It would be a mouth-watering prospect for United fans to have Rashford on one wing and Sancho on the other and Greenwood or Cavani up front. They would surely tear defenses apart with their pace and trickery. His relationship and understanding with Sancho is a definite argument to have Rashford in the team. They both possess the ability to switch wings and confuse defenders.

Lack of other options up front for United

The other reason Rashford will probably be in the starting eleven is a lack of competition. Greenwood was occasionally deployed on the wing last season by Solskjaer but is a center forward and will probably play there more next season. Diallo, Pellestri and Elanga are all talented players but still very young. A younger Juan Mata may have provided some competition but his advancing age means he is now mainly restricted to Carabao Cup appearances. Jesse Lingard is also an option but he could be leaving the club this summer.

It’s also worth remembering that Rashford has scored nearly 100 goals for Man Utd (88) and is still only 23, nowhere near his prime and is only going to get better. His finishing will improve over time and he is sure to link up well with Sancho in the coming years with the players already knowing each other from international duty with England. It seems like Rashford will deservedly be a regular starter for United next season, though he still has many things to improve on to become a world-class player.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar