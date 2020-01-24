Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool prediction, playing XI, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

24 Jan 2020, 19:46 IST SHARE

Takumi Minamino is expected to be named in the starting XI for Liverpool

Shrewsbury Town host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup, as they aim to defy the odds and cause an upset against the reigning European champions. The minnows are currently occupying 16th position in the League One standings are head into the game as the clear underdogs, as the Reds aim to continue their unbeaten run in domestic competitions, which stretches back to well over a year.

Jurgen Klopp's side are within 9 wins of sealing their first Premier League title in 30 years and will look to field a much-changed line-up for this game, with the big guns expected to be on the bench or left out of the squad altogether. The young Reds registered a stunning 1-0 victory against arch-rivals Everton in the fifth round of the FA Cup, a result that symbolized the gulf of class between the two sides.

Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other just once in a competitive game of football in an FA Cup tie way back in 1996, as Liverpool registered a convincing 4-0 victory away from home.

Shrewsbury Town form guide: D-L-D-W-D

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool Team News

The likes of James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to be missing for the encounter, as the duo continue to recover from minor injuries. Adrian, who has been one of the surprise packages of the season for Liverpool, is expected to replace Alisson Becker between the sticks and Liverpool could well make 11 changes to the side that beat Wolves 2-1 in the Premier League.

New signing Takumi Minamino came on to replace the injured Sadio Mane in the Reds' previous league encounter and the Japanese international is expected to start his second game for the reds, alongside Divock Origi and teenager Harvey Elliot upfront.

Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho could also be handed starts, as Klopp looks to combine youth and experience to put away the third-tier side.

Injuries: James Milner, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri

Advertisement

Doubtful: Naby Keita

Suspensions: None

Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI: Adrian, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Yasser Larouci, Fabinho, Adam Lallana, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliot

Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool are expected to have too much in their locker for Shrewsbury Town and the reigning European champions should race to a comfortable victory. Curtis Jones, who was the matchwinner against Everton in the fifth round, is in line for another start and the young Scouser will look to enhance his reputation further with a lively showing.

Verdict - Shrewsbury Town 0-3 Liverpool