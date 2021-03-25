Shrewsbury Town vs Portsmouth prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21 

Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth will trade tackles at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday, with three points at stake in League One.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory away to Burton Albion. Goals from Curtis Main and Harry Chapman gave Shrewsbury Town all three points.

Portsmouth were also 2-1 victors over Ipswich Town. Tom Naylor and Marcus Harness helped Pompey to a comeback victory at Fratton Park.

That win helped the Hampshire side climb up to eighth in the table. Shrewsbury Town are further below in 17th.

Shrewsbury Town vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head

This will be the 29th meeting between the sides. Portsmouth have 14 wins and four draws in previous games between the two sides, while Shrewsbury Town have 10 victories to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday one of the current campaign when the two sides could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

Shrewsbury Town are unbeaten in their last four league games, with two wins and two draws posted by the Shrews. Portsmouth, by contrast, have been in poorer form and have lost four of their last five league games.

📖 |David Longwell previews Town's @SkyBetLeagueOne home fixture with Portsmouth.



💬 | "It's always a little bit more difficult going up against teams that have had a managerial change recently. The Cowley brothers have gone in and they've got a good track record." 🔷 🔶 #Salop — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) March 25, 2021

Shrewsbury Town form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Portsmouth form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Shrewsbury Town vs Portsmouth Team News

Shrewsbury Town

Defender Aaron Pierre is nearing a return to full fitness after two months out with a calf problem. Donald Love has also been sidelined with a groin injury but Josh Daniels has thrived in the right wing-back role in his absence.

There are no suspension worries for manager Steve Cotterill.

Injuries: Donald Love, Aaton Pierre

Suspension: None

Portsmouth

John Marquis (ankle) and Callum Johnson (calf) are in line for returns to full fitness and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Shrewsbury Town.

Alex Bass (broken leg) and Ellis Harrison (knee) have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Winger Michael Jacobs recently made a return to fitness from a hamstring injury and was named on the bench for last weekend's visit of Ipswich Town.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Danny Colwey.

Injuries: Alex Bass, Ellis Harrison, John Marquis, Callum Johnson

Suspension: None

Shrewsbury Town vs Portsmouth Predicted XI

Shrewsbury Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Harry Burgoyne; Ro-Shaun Williams, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Matthew Pennington; Nathaniel Ogbeta, Josh Vela, Sean Gross, David Davis, Joshua Daniels; Curtis Main, Harry Chapman

Portsmouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Craig MacGillivray, Lee Brown, Sean Raggett, Jack Whatmough, James Bolton; Ronan Curtis, Andy Cannon, Tom Naylor, Marcus Harness; Ryan Williams, Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila

Shrewsbury Town vs Portsmouth Prediction

The appointment of Danny Cowley has injected new life into Portsmouth and the players will be keen to keep their momentum going. Shrewsbury Town have also impressed in recent weeks which has seen them steer clear of the relegation zone.

💙 Danny Cowley’s first week in #Pompey:



✅ Moved to the city

✅ Enrolled the kids in @PompeyITC’s soccer school

✅ Watched @PompeyAcademy training sessions



🗣 “We’re here and we’re fully focused” pic.twitter.com/I4SR7BDRMn — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) March 25, 2021

The two sides have open styles of play which means that goals might be scored at both ends. We are predicting a share of the spoils in an entertaining fixture.

Prediction: Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Portsmouth