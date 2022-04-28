Shrewsbury vs Wigan Athletic preview, prediction, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Shrewsbury Town will host Wigan Athletic on the final day of EFL League One action on Saturday.

The visitors are yet to secure the League One title as they faltered in midweek to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Portsmouth. Subsequently, the gap at the top has been cut to a meager two points, making the final day of action all the more interesting.

Nearest rivals Rotherham also missed a chance to go level on points with Wigan after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland.

Their rivals Shrewsbury have confirmed their League One safety and irrespective of the result, are expected to stay 17th in the table.

Shrewsbury vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

Wigan have a stranglehold over this fixture and have lost this tie just once in their last seven outings.

The last time the hosts managed a victory in this game was back in the 2016-17 League One season.

The last time they met each other, it was the visitors who took home all three points in a 2-1 victory. Interestingly, both teams are winless in their last five League One outings.

Wigan Athletic form guide (League One): L-D-D-L-D

Shrewsbury form guide (League One): L-D-L-D-L

Shrewsbury vs Wigan Athletic Team news

Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Wigan Atheltic

Leam Richardson should be able to field his first-choice 11 for this game as Wigan have no injury-listed players on their roster. None of their players are suspended either.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shrewsbury vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Shrewsbury Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marko Maroši; Matthew Pennington, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, George Nurse; Elliott Bennett, Josh Vela, David Davis, Luke Leahy; Nathaniel Ogbeta; Ryan Bowman, Daniel Udoh

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Joe Bennett, Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough, Tendayi Darikwa; Tom Naylor, Max Power; Gavin Massey, Callum Lang, James McClean; Will Keane

Shrewsbury vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

This game will have a lot of implications on who lifts the League One title.

Wigan are winless in their last five and any result apart from a win could potentially allow Rotherham to snatch the title.

One advantage Wigan will have going into this fixture is their head-to-head dominance against Shrewsbury as well as the fact that their rivals have nothing more to prove.

A win for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: Shrewsbury 1-3 Wigan Athletic

