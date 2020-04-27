×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

SHSO v DYB Belarus Cup Dream11 Fantasy predictions & playing XI updates for today's football match - Apr 29th, 2020

  • Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the first semifinal of the Belarus Cup between SHSO and DYB.
  • Shakhtyor Soligorsk will host the Dinamo Brest in the first semifinal of the Belarus Cup 2020.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
Modified 27 Apr 2020, 12:50 IST

Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Dinamo Brest Dream11 tips [PC: Bettors Insider]
Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Dinamo Brest Dream11 tips [PC: Bettors Insider]

The second leg of the Belarusian Cup semi-finals is set to get underway on 29th April with FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk set to host Dinamo Brest in the first last four clash.

The reverse fixture saw hosts Dinamo Brest registering a 2-0 win at home to take an early advantage over their opponents. A 6th-minute goal from Oleksandr Noyok followed by a 13th-minute goal from Pavel Savitski helped Brest gain the early momentum. Thereafter, they rode on that crest and registered a comfortable two-goal victory.

The pressure will undoubtedly be felt by the defending champions, who will need to put up their best performance in front of their home crowd to trump an upbeat Brest side.

Squads

Shakhtyor Soligorsk

P Chesnovskiy (GK), R Begunov, Bodul D, I Burko, I Ivanovic, Y Kendysh, V Lisakovich, S Matveychik (C), D Podstrelov, S Politevich, S Politevich, A Selyava, G Diasamidze, A Gutor, A Llullaku, A Sachivko, L Shindagoridze, J Szoke, T Vukmanic

Dinamo Brest

S Ignatovich (GK), A Bykov, K Gabi, M Gordejchuk, E Khacheridi, D Laptev, A Milevsky, O Noyok, P Savitskiy, M Vitus, R Yuzepchukh, S Krivets, D Miloshevskiy, A Pavlovets, P Pavlyuchenko, K Pechenin, E Shevchenko

Predicted Playing XIs

Shakhtyor Soligorsk

P Chesnovskiy (GK), R Begunov, Bodul D, I Burko, I Ivanovic, Y Kendysh, V Lisakovich, S Matveychik (C), D Podstrelov, S Politevich, S Politevich, A Selyava.

Advertisement

Dinamo Brest

S Ignatovich (GK), A Bykov, K Gabi, M Gordejchuk, E Khacheridi, D Laptev, A Milevsky, O Noyok, P Savitskiy, M Vitus, R Yuzepchukh.

Match Details

Match: Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Dinamo Brest

Date: April 29th, 2020

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Stroitel Stadion (Soligorsk)

Belarus Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Belarus Cup Dream11 Tips
Belarus Cup Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ignatovich, S Politevich, M Vitus, G Kiki, D Padstrelaw, P Savitskiy, I Ivanovic, A Selyava, O Noyok, A Milevskyi, V Lisakovich.

Captain - O Noyok, Vice-captain - A Milevskyi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ignatovich, S Politevich, M Vitus, G Kiki, I Burko, P Savitskiy, A Selyava, O Noyok, A Milevskyi, V Lisakovich, D Laptev.

Captain - P Savitskiy, Vice-captain - V Lisakovich


Published 27 Apr 2020, 12:50 IST
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी