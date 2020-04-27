SHSO v DYB Belarus Cup Dream11 Fantasy predictions & playing XI updates for today's football match - Apr 29th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the first semifinal of the Belarus Cup between SHSO and DYB.
- Shakhtyor Soligorsk will host the Dinamo Brest in the first semifinal of the Belarus Cup 2020.
The second leg of the Belarusian Cup semi-finals is set to get underway on 29th April with FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk set to host Dinamo Brest in the first last four clash.
The reverse fixture saw hosts Dinamo Brest registering a 2-0 win at home to take an early advantage over their opponents. A 6th-minute goal from Oleksandr Noyok followed by a 13th-minute goal from Pavel Savitski helped Brest gain the early momentum. Thereafter, they rode on that crest and registered a comfortable two-goal victory.
The pressure will undoubtedly be felt by the defending champions, who will need to put up their best performance in front of their home crowd to trump an upbeat Brest side.
Squads
Shakhtyor Soligorsk
P Chesnovskiy (GK), R Begunov, Bodul D, I Burko, I Ivanovic, Y Kendysh, V Lisakovich, S Matveychik (C), D Podstrelov, S Politevich, S Politevich, A Selyava, G Diasamidze, A Gutor, A Llullaku, A Sachivko, L Shindagoridze, J Szoke, T Vukmanic
Dinamo Brest
S Ignatovich (GK), A Bykov, K Gabi, M Gordejchuk, E Khacheridi, D Laptev, A Milevsky, O Noyok, P Savitskiy, M Vitus, R Yuzepchukh, S Krivets, D Miloshevskiy, A Pavlovets, P Pavlyuchenko, K Pechenin, E Shevchenko
Predicted Playing XIs
Shakhtyor Soligorsk
P Chesnovskiy (GK), R Begunov, Bodul D, I Burko, I Ivanovic, Y Kendysh, V Lisakovich, S Matveychik (C), D Podstrelov, S Politevich, S Politevich, A Selyava.
Dinamo Brest
S Ignatovich (GK), A Bykov, K Gabi, M Gordejchuk, E Khacheridi, D Laptev, A Milevsky, O Noyok, P Savitskiy, M Vitus, R Yuzepchukh.
Match Details
Match: Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Dinamo Brest
Date: April 29th, 2020
Time: 8.30 PM IST
Venue: Stroitel Stadion (Soligorsk)
Belarus Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ignatovich, S Politevich, M Vitus, G Kiki, D Padstrelaw, P Savitskiy, I Ivanovic, A Selyava, O Noyok, A Milevskyi, V Lisakovich.
Captain - O Noyok, Vice-captain - A Milevskyi
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ignatovich, S Politevich, M Vitus, G Kiki, I Burko, P Savitskiy, A Selyava, O Noyok, A Milevskyi, V Lisakovich, D Laptev.
Captain - P Savitskiy, Vice-captain - V Lisakovich