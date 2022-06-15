"Shut up you clowns" - Jamie Carragher offers staunch defence of England manager Gareth Southgate after Hungary hammering 

Jamie Carragher has slammed England supporters for booing their side during the team's humbling defeat at home to Hungary at Molineux.

The Three Lions continued their winless run in this season's Nations League as they were thrashed 4-0 at home to Hungary, the Three Lions' worst home defeat in 94 years.

Gareth Southgate's side were loudly booed by their own supporters, with audible chants of "you don't know what you're doing" aimed at Southgate, particuarly as be brought Harry Maguire on to replace Bukayo Saka towards the end of the clash.

The England boss has been constantly criticised for his perceived negative tactics throughout his reign, despite taking his country to their first major final in 55 years at last year's European Championships.

The former defender also took his team to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 three years ago in Russia, with his side one of the favourites to win the tournament in Qatar later this year.

However, with the crowd in Wolverhampton turning hard on the 51-year-old boss, former England defender Carragher has lept to Southgate's defence, as he claimed on Twitter:

“You don’t know what you’re doing” shut up you clowns. This manager has taken the country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966."

Gareth Southgate takes responsibility for England's humilating result against Hungary

The thrashing at Molineux meant that Southgate has now gone four games without a win for the first time since taking the England job in 2016.

While the former Middlesbrough manager was visibly upset by the volley of abuse levelled at him by home supporters, he accepted that flak would be coming his way for his side's performance.

He told his post-match press-conference (as per The Guardian):

“I’ve got to accept that the next period will be unpleasant and uncomfortable, but you’re never going to have six years like we’ve had and not have difficult nights."

He added:

“I knew the role before I took it. I would say [the change in tone] has happened over 10 days, not 11 months, but I saw all my predecessors go through that and I know great people like Sir Bobby Robson, what he had to go through and how he was viewed in the end on getting the team to a World Cup semi-final."

He further said:

“Football is emotional, people pay to come and watch, will give an opinion. The team weren’t able to deliver tonight, that’s my responsibility so if the flak comes my way I have to deal with that.”

