Sierra Leone vs Djibouti prediction, preview, team news and more  | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Sierra Leone 'host' Djibouti at the Ben M'Hamed El Abdi Stadium in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 5th). The hosts have not been in action since falling to a 3-1 defeat to Morocco in a friendly in January.

They took the lead through Abu Komeh's 10th-minute strike but the Atlas Lions quickly turned the game around to take a 2-1 lead into the break courtesy of goals from Youssef El Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal. El Nesyri completed his brace 10 minutes into the second half.

Djibouti played out a goalless draw away to Liberia in an Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifier in March. The loss saw them eliminated on a 2-0 aggregate defeat.

Trending

Riverains de la Mer Rouge will turn their focus back to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat at home to Guinea Bissau. Sierra Leone fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Egypt.

The loss left the Leone Stars in fourth spot in Group A, having garnered one point from two games. Djibouti are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Sierra Leone vs Djibouti Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Sierra Leone form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Djibouti form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Sierra Leone vs Djibouti Team News

Sierra Leone

Tyrese Fornah and Abdul Kabia are suspended due to the red card they received against Egypt.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Tyrese Fornah, Abdul Kabia

Djibouti

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Sierra Leone vs Djibouti Predicted XI

Sierra Leone Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ibrahim Sesay (GK); Emmanuel Samadia, Mohamed Kabia, Ibrahim Sillah, Osman Kakay; Alhassan Koroma, Alusine Koroma; Sulley Kaikai, Jonathan Morsay, Augustus Kargbo; Mohamed Turay

Djibouti Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sulait Luyima (GK); Ibrahim Warsama, Areita Moussa, Siad Yabe, Ali Farada; Abdi Hama, Warsama Hassan, Ahmed Aden; Samuel Akinbinu, Gabriel Dadzie, Fouad Robleh

Sierra Leone vs Djibouti Prediction

Sierra Leone and Djibouti have started the qualifiers poorly and are each yet to score a goal after two games. The former have claimed a point for their efforts so far while Djibouti are still seeking their first point on the board.

Sierra Leone are technically the home side in this game, although the fact that the game is being played in Morocco robs them of home advantage.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Sierra Leone 0-0 Djibouti