Sierra Leone vs Egypt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

Egypt will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Sierra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Sunday.

Amidu Karim’s men head into the weekend without a win in their last four matches across all competitions and will be looking to get their qualifying campaign up and running.

Sierra Leone were denied a dream start to the World Cup qualifiers as they were held to a goalless draw by Ethiopia on Wednesday.

Karim’s side have now failed to win their last three competitive matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe on Match 26.

This poor run of form saw Sierra Leone fail to book their spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as they finished third in Group A with five points from six matches.

Egypt, on the other hand, turned in a performance of the highest quality as they steamrolled Djibouti 6-0 in their group opener on Thursday.

Rui Vitoria’s men have now gone unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming 10 wins and one draw since September 2022.

Having missed out in Qatar last year, Egypt will look to pick up where they left off last time as they eye a return to the World Cup.

Sierra Leone vs Egypt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Sierra Leone and Egypt, with the Pharaohs claiming one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

Sierra Leone have failed to win their last four matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since March’s victory over Sao Tome and Principe.

Egypt have won their last five competitive matches, scoring 15 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-0 loss against Ethiopia in the AFCON qualifiers back in June 2022.

Sierra Leone are winless in four of their last five games on home soil, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of 2022.

Sierra Leone vs Egypt Prediction

Sierra Leone will be looking to take the positives from their opening-day draw, but they face the stern challenge of taking on seven-time African champions Egypt. The Pharaohs boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and we fancy them claiming another comfortable victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Sierra Leone 0-2 Egypt

Sierra Leone vs Egypt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Egypt to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Egypt’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the Pharoahs’ last eight games)