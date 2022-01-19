Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Separated by just one point in Group E of the Africa Cup of Nations, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea square off on Thursday for a place in the knockout stages.

While the National Thunder need a point to keep their qualification chances alive, Sierra Leone need all three points after failing to win their opening two games.

Sierra Leone put in a resilient performance as they came from behind twice to snatch a late 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Prior to that, they salvaged a point against reigning champions Algeria as they played out a goalless draw in their Group E curtain-raiser.

Sierra Leone are currently third in the group, one point behind Equatorial Guinea and need all three points to progress to the next phase of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea got their campaign up and running last time out as they claimed a shock 1-0 win over Algeria.

This followed a 1-0 loss at the hands of group leaders Ivory Coast when they squared off last Wednesday in their group opener.

While a win for either side will see them through to the knockout stages, Equatorial Guinea need at least a draw to keep their qualification chances alive.

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Sierra Leone head into Thursday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Equatorial Guinea have managed just one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Sierra Leone Form Guide: D-D-W-D-D

Equatorial Guinea Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea Team News

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Equatorial Guinea

Similarly, Equatorial Guinea came out unscathed from their game against Algeria last time out and boast a full strength squad with no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI

Sierra Leone Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mohamed Kamara; Kevin Wright, Steven Caulker, Umaru Bangura, Osman Kakay; John Kamara, Kwame Quee, Mohamed Buya Turay, Mustafa Bundu; Kei Kamara, Noah Kamara

Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI (4-4-3): Manuel Sapunga Mbara; Javier Akapo, Saul Coco, Esteban Obiang, Basilio Ndong; Iván Salvador, Pablo Ganet, Jose Machin, Jannick Buyla; Oscar Siafa, Emilio Nsue

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Sierra Leone are unbeaten in each of their last three encounters and we are tipping them to extend their dominance and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sierra Leone 2-1 Equatorial Guinea

