Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2025

Sierra Leone and Ethiopia continue their quest for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification with a clash on Tuesday in neutral Liberia. Ranked 124th in the world, the Leone Stars are currently in third place in Group A with nine points from seven games.

Ad

Their campaign was dealt a fresh blow after Guinea-Bissau held them to a 1-1 draw in their last outing.

Kei Kamara fired them in front just moments before the halftime whistle, but the Djurtus restored parity after the break through Mama Balde. Having lost 1-0 to Egypt in the previous qualifier, Sierra Leone slipped up again, and they trail second-placed Burkina Faso by five points with only three more qualifiers remaining.

Ad

Trending

Ethiopia have accrued three points fewer and sit second from bottom in the group. Like Sierra Leone, they too cannot qualify directly for next year's showpiece given the vast disparity between them and leaders Egypt, who beat them 2-0 last week, at this juncture of the qualifiers. But the race for second place is still on, and the Walia Ibex are also aiming for that.

However, Burkina Faso beating Egypt in their next clash could seal the deal, as the Stallions then cannot be caught by the Ethiopians, regardless of their result here against the Leone Stars.

Ad

Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There has been just one clash between the sides in the past, and it ended 0-0 in the ongoing qualifiers back in November 2023.

Ethiopia's 2-0 loss to Egypt in their last game ended their two-game winning run in all competitions.

Sierra Leone are ranked 124th in the world, while Ethiopia are in 146th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

The Leone Stars have won just once from their last seven games in all competitions: 3-1 vs Guinea-Bissau in March 2025.

Ad

Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia Prediction

The Leone Stars have gone off the boil lately, whereas Ethiopia's momentum was quashed after the Egypt defeat. Although both are mathematically alive in the race for next year's showpiece, it's unlikely to see their march continue after this encounter, as they could play out a draw here.

Prediction: Sierra Leone 1-1 Ethiopia

Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More