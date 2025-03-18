Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Sierra Leone will go up against Guinea-Bissau at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Thursday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Leone Stars will be hoping to get a result and keep their dreams of qualification alive.

Sierra Leone return to international action having won only one of four World Cup qualifiers played so far, most recently sharing the points with Burkina Faso in a 2-2 draw. The home side, who won just twice throughout last year, are currently sat in fourth place in the group, just a single point behind Wednesday's opponents and will be looking to kick off the international break with a win.

Guinea-Bissau have also had their struggles of late with just one win in their last 14 outings but are still unbeaten in the qualifiers with one win and three draws, placing them second in Group A. Os Dromedários played out a 1-1 draw against group leaders Egypt in the last round back in June and will be keen to maintain their playoff qualification place.

Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 14 previous occasions going into this midweek's fixture. Sierra Leone have won seven of those meetings, and six have ended in draws while Guinea-Bissau have only won once.

The two teams last faced off in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash back in 2023 which Os Dromedários won 2-1, marking their first victory in this fixture.

The Leone Stars have scored four goals and conceded five in their four games in the World Cup qualifiers while Guinea-Bissau have only scored three and conceded two.

Sierra Leone are currently ranked 129th on the FIFA World Rankings while Guinea-Bissau are ranked 120th.

Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

The two teams are very closely matched going into this fixture and will likely leave the result to be decided on individual brilliance. Sierra Leone will be disappointed to not have a true home advantage as the game will be played on neutral ground.

Guinea-Bissau will hope their slightly better defensive record will give them an edge on Thursday but they will need to be at their very best to get anything better than a point here.

Prediction: Sierra Leone 1-1 Guinea-Bissau

Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Sierra Leone’s last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of Djurtus' last four games)

