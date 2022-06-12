Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations continue next week and will see Sierra Leone face Guinea-Bissau at the Stade Général Lansana Conté on Monday.

Sierra Leone kicked off their qualification campaign on the wrong foot, losing 2-1 to Nigeria. The Leone Stars took an early lead via a Jonathan Morsay header before their opponents completed a comeback before the break.

Sierra Leone will be looking to bounce back from their latest result and pick up their first win of the qualifiers as they target back-to-back appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Guinea-Bissau, on the other hand, kick-started their qualifiers with a solid win on Thursday as they came from behind to beat Sao Tome and Principe 5-1. With the scoreline level at the break, Baciro Cande's men displayed impressive ruthlessness in front of goal in the second-half to pick up a well-deserved three points.

Guinea-Bissau sit top of the group with maximum points and will be looking to make it two wins from two when they take on the Leone Stars on Monday.

Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau Head-To-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau. The Leone Stars are undefeated in all 12 matchups, winning seven times and drawing the other five.

The two sides last faced off in a two-legged World Cup qualifying tie in 2007, which Sierra Leone won 1-0 on aggregate.

Sierra Leone Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Guinea-Bissau Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Sierra Leone vs Guinea-BissauTeam News

Sierra Leone

Head coach John Keister has no injured or suspended players ahead of Monday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guinea-Bissau

Panutche Camará remains out with an injury and is not expected to feature for Guinea-Bissau next week. Stade Reims midfielder Moreto Cassama is out with a knock and could also sit this one out.

Injured: Panutche Camará

Doubtful: Moreto Cassamá

Suspended: None

Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI

Sierra Leone Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed Nbalie Kamara; Osman Kakay, Alie Sesay, Steven Caulker, Kevin Wright; Kamil Conteh, John Kamara, Kamil Conteh; Mohamed Buya Turay, Musa Kamara, Jonathan Morsay

Guinea-Bissau Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maurice Gomis; Fali Cande, Sori Mané, Opa Sangate, Jefferson Encada; Bura Nougueira, Mamadi Camara, Alfa Semedo; Piqueti, Dalcio, Zinho Gano

Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

Sierra Leone's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and marked their fourth winless outing in their last six games across all competitions.

Guinea-Bissau have won two of their last three games across all competitions after going winless and goalless in their seven games prior. Neither side is in impressive form and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Sierra Leone 1-1 Guinea-Bissau

