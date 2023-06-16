Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th June 2023

Sierra Leone are set to play Nigeria at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium on Sunday in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Sierra Leone come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in their most recent game. First-half goals from centre-back Abubakarr Samara and midfielder Alhassan Koroma secured the win for Sierra Leone.

Nigeria, on the other hand, beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in their most recent game. A first-half penalty from Nantes forward Moses Simon sealed the deal for Nigeria.

Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Nigeria have won 10 games, lost two and drawn five.

Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze has 11 goal contributions in 27 league starts for Villarreal this season.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has 30 goal contributions in 30 league starts for Napoli this season.

Nigerian attacker Ademola Lookman has 19 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Atalanta this season.

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi has nine goal contributions in 38 league starts for Everton this season.

Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Prediction

Sierra Leone will be the underdogs coming into this game, but the likes of Alhaji Kamara and Mustapha Bundu are capable of causing problems to the opposition defence.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have an exciting assortment of young footballers to call upon. They have an attacking superstar in the form of Victor Osimhen; the 24-year old is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and recently helped Napoli win the league title, and his talents have not gone unnoticed. It looks likely that the striker will leave the club this summer for a big-money fee, with Manchester United lurking.

Alex Iwobi was arguably Everton's best player in the season gone by, while players like Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze have shown glimpses of what they are capable of. Chukwueze, in particular, is a player in demand, with Chelsea and AC Milan linked with the 24-year old forward.

It will be pertinent for Nigeria that midfielder Wilfred Ndidi recovers the form that made him one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League a couple of seasons ago. The 26-year old has had his issues with injuries.

Nigeria will be the favourites, and should have enough to beat Sierra Leone.

Prediction: Sierra Leone 0-1 Nigeria

Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Nigeria

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Nigeria to keep a clean sheet- yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes