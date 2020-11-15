Sierra Leone vs Nigeria prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Nigeria will be hoping to bounce back from last week's stunning collapse to Sierra Leone when the sides meet again on Tuesday for the second leg of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Siaka Stevens stadium in Freetown.

In one of the most thrilling games of the campaign, the Super Eagles surrendered a 4-0 lead after a spectacular implosion in the second half to draw 4-4 with the Leone Stars on Friday.

A brace from Alex Iwobi coupled with goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze had put the home side comfortably ahead inside half an hour. Kwame Quee pulled one back for the visitors before the break, followed by Alhaji Kamara's double and a strike from Mustapha Bundu in the second half, causing a huge upset.

Nigerian captain Ahmed Musa apologized to the fans in the post-match interview but vowed to "go to Freetown and do the needful". However, John Keister's side will be upbeat after the phenomenal comeback and won't make it easy for the Super Eagles in the return match.

Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Head-To-Head

Last week's match was the 15th between the West African nations in all competitions, but just the fourth draw. Nigeria have traditionally dominated this fixture with nine wins to Sierra Leone's two.

The 4-4 draw was also the highest scoring game between these sides since Nigeria's 6-2 thumping of Sierra Leone way back in October 1976 in a World Cup qualifier.

Sierra Leone Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D

Nigeria Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Team News

Alhaji Kamara came off the bench to net twice on Friday, for which he could be rewarded with a start in the upcoming clash, with the rest of the team likely to remain unchanged.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nigerian manager Gernot Rohr may be compelled to make some changes to the side after last week's debacle, particularly at the right-back spot where Ola Aina could come in for the ineffective Kevin Akpoguma, with Kelechi Iheanacho, who came off the bench last time, also starting in this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Predicted XI

Sierra Leone (4-3-3): Mohamed Kamara; Mustapha Dumbuya, Umaru Bangura, Alie Sesay, Kevin Wright; John Kamara, Kwame Quee, Rodney Strasser; Mustapha Bundu, Alhaji Kamara, Alhassan Koroma.

Nigeria (4-2-3-1): Maduka Okoye; Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi; Joe Aribo, Oghenekaro Etebo; Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi; Victor Osimhen.

Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Prediction

Even though Nigeria have more quality in their squad than Sierra Leone, the last match showed that anything can happen in football. They took their foot off the pedal after going 4-0 up and were made to pay for it.

A repeat may be unlikely, but it was a lesson for the Super Eagles to never rest on their laurels and with that in mind, they are likely to be far more determined and focused in the second leg. We believe the Super Eagles will win away in Sierra Leone.

Prediction: Sierra Leone 1-2 Nigeria