Signings that could propel Manchester United to the league title

4 players who could bring back the glory days

Manchester United are the most successful Premier League side having won the league a record 20 times. Some of the most talented football players across the world have played for this club. During Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, they dominated the Premier League for two decades.

However, since Sir Alex's retirement in 2013, the performance of the team has been lacklustre. This past season under Jose Mourinho, they finished second and have made a lot of progress.

The United Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a Premier League win which has eluded the team since 2013. Here are 4 players who could help to return the old glory days back to Old Trafford.

Toby Alderweireld is recognised by many as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. In 2016-17, he was part of the Tottenham's defence that achieved the best defensive record in club's history, with only conceding only 26 goals in the Premier League season.

Eric Bailly has put in consistent performances for the side but he needs an able partner like ALderweireld. Smalling and Jones have shown that they aren't the most reliable, while Lindelof is too young. Alderweireld would improve the United defence further.