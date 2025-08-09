Silkeborg vs Nordsjaelland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Silkeborg will be looking to secure their first win of the 2025-26 Danish Superliga campaign when they play host to Nordsjaelland at JYSK Park on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of suffering narrow defeats and will be looking to bounce back here.

Silkeborg’s dreams of securing European football suffered a blow on Thursday, when they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Jagiellonia in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round clash.

This came after their early struggles in the new Danish Superliga campaign, with Kent Nielsen’s men losing all of their opening three league games this season.

Silkeborg will be backing themselves to finally get their league campaign up and running this weekend, as they take on their opponents, who have lost four of their last five visits to JYSK Park since October 2021.

Nordsjaelland failed to return to winning ways last Sunday, when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Sonderjyske at the Haderslev Fodboldstadion.

Prior to that, Jens Olsen’s men kicked off the new league campaign with a 3-2 victory over newly-promoted FC Fredericia on July 20, one week before crashing down to earth in a 1-0 home loss against Brondby.

Nordsjaelland have come into the new season off the back of a solid 2024-25 campaign, where they finished fifth in the Championship round table, five points off the Conference League qualifying places.

Silkeborg vs Nordsjaelland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Nordsjaelland holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 27 of the last 49 meetings between the two teams.

Silkeborg have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Silkeborg are on a run of four straight competitive home games without a win, losing three and claiming one draw since April’s 4-0 victory over Aalborg.

Nordsjaelland have failed to win eight of their last nine away matches in the league, losing seven and claiming one draw since the start of March.

Silkeborg vs Nordsjaelland Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Silkeborg and Nordsjaelland have produced a combined 31 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest as both sides look to secure a morale-boosting result.

Nielsen could name a shuffled XI this weekend ahead of the crunch Conference League qualifying clash against Jagiellonia and we predict both sides will settle for a share of the spoils at JYSK Park.

Prediction: Silkeborg 2-2 Nordsjaelland

Silkeborg vs Nordsjaelland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Silkeborg to score first

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Nordsjaelland’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the visitors’ last five outings)

