Simba vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024 

Simba welcome Al Ahly to the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium for the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal tieon Friday (March 29).

The hosts are coming off a routine 2-0 home win over Mashujaa in the Tanzanian Ligi Kuu Bara a fortnight ago. Clatous Chama scored a second-half brace to guide his side to all three points.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, fell to a 4-3 defeat at National Bank in the Egyptian Premier League before the international break. Anthony Modeste, Reda Slim and Hussein El Shahat were the Al-Ahly scorers, while Karim Bambo, Mohamed Helal, Saidou Simpore and Yaw Annor did so for National.

The Egyptian champions will turn their attention to the continent, having booked their spot in the last-eight as Group D winners. Simba, meanwhile, qualified as runners-up to ASEC Mimosas in Group B. The winner of this tie face Mazembe or Petro in the semifinal.

Simba vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides, who have two wins apiece.

Their most recent clash in October was a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the AFL quarterfinal.

Four of their last five meetings have produced less than three goals.

Six of Al Ahly's last eight games have seen one team fail to score.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in 16 CAF Champions League games.

Four of Al Ahly's last five games across competitions have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Form guide: Simba: W-W-W-L-W; AL Ahly: L-W-W-W-W

Simba vs Al Ahly Prediction Prediction

Simba are competing in the CAF Champions League for the fourth straight season and will hope that it's fourth-time lucky having been knocked out on each occasion. Wekundu wa Msimbazi have won their last three games and will have a roaring support behind them.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, are continental royalty and are competing for the eighth consecutive season. The defending champions are the favorites and have faced Tanzanian opposition - Young Africans - in the group stage this season .

Games between the two sides have been typically keenly contesed, with their tie in the inaugural AFL getting decided by away goals. Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Simba 1-1 Al Ahly

Simba vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals