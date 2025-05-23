Simba vs Berkane Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

Simba and RS Berkane will square off in the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.
The visitors hold a two-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Morocco last weekend. A quickfire start to the game saw Mamadou Camara break the deadlock in the eighth minute while Oussama Lamlioui doubled their lead six minutes later.
Both sides will resume their quest to claim continental glory and a place in the CAF Super Cup.
Simba vs Berkane Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Berkane have two wins from three head-to-head games. Simba were victorious once.
- Berkane are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, winning each of the last four on the bounce.
- Simba's first leg defeat ended their eight-game unbeaten streak (six wins).
- Seven of Berkane's last eight away games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Simba are unbeaten in their last 16 home games across competitions, winning 15 games in this sequence.
- Four of Berkane's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
Simba vs Berkane Prediction
Simba are competing in the final of the CAF Confederations Cup for the first time in their history. They put an underwhelming showing in the first leg, failing to register a single shot on target and were perhaps lucky not to have lost by more than a two-goal deficit. The Dar es Salaam outfit will relish a return to home turf, having won each of the last seven games they have played in front of their fans.
Berkane have the aces in their hands as they seek a third Confederations Cup crown. The Orange Boys can afford to protect their two-goal lead, with a one-goal loss enough to make them triumph. Moin Chaabani's side recently won their maiden league crown in the Moroccan Botola Pro and will be aiming for a continental crown as the icing on the cake.
Simba are slight favorites and we are backing them to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet, albeit while losing the tie.
Prediction: Simba 1-0 Berkane
Simba vs Berkane Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Simba to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half