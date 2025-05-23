Simba vs Berkane Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

Simba and RS Berkane will square off in the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

Ad

The visitors hold a two-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Morocco last weekend. A quickfire start to the game saw Mamadou Camara break the deadlock in the eighth minute while Oussama Lamlioui doubled their lead six minutes later.

Both sides will resume their quest to claim continental glory and a place in the CAF Super Cup.

Simba vs Berkane Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Berkane have two wins from three head-to-head games. Simba were victorious once.

Berkane are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, winning each of the last four on the bounce.

Simba's first leg defeat ended their eight-game unbeaten streak (six wins).

Seven of Berkane's last eight away games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Simba are unbeaten in their last 16 home games across competitions, winning 15 games in this sequence.

Four of Berkane's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Ad

Trending

Simba vs Berkane Prediction

Simba are competing in the final of the CAF Confederations Cup for the first time in their history. They put an underwhelming showing in the first leg, failing to register a single shot on target and were perhaps lucky not to have lost by more than a two-goal deficit. The Dar es Salaam outfit will relish a return to home turf, having won each of the last seven games they have played in front of their fans.

Ad

Berkane have the aces in their hands as they seek a third Confederations Cup crown. The Orange Boys can afford to protect their two-goal lead, with a one-goal loss enough to make them triumph. Moin Chaabani's side recently won their maiden league crown in the Moroccan Botola Pro and will be aiming for a continental crown as the icing on the cake.

Simba are slight favorites and we are backing them to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet, albeit while losing the tie.

Ad

Prediction: Simba 1-0 Berkane

Simba vs Berkane Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Simba to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More