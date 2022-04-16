Simba vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2021-22

Simba will welcome Orlando Pirates to the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium for the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal tie on Sunday.

The Tanzanians secured their spot at this stage by virtue of their second-placed finish in Group D. Orlando Pirates' goalless draw on home turf with Al-Ittihad guaranteed them top spot in Group B.

The South Africans come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Baroka in the South African PSL on Tuesday. The game was called off with 10 minutes to go after a Pirates player suffered a severe injury.

Simba also settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless stalemate away to Polisi Tanzania in the Ligi Kuu Baa.

Simba vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a positive first leg result could put them in good stead for qualification to the semifinals.

Simba have managed three wins from their last five matches in all competitions, drawing one. Orlando Pirates are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with four wins and two draws registered in this sequence.

Simba form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Simba vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Simba

There are no known injury concerns for the home side. However, Malian midfielder Sadio Kanoute is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Sadio Kanoute

Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Lorch recently made a return to full fitness and should be available for selection. Defender Paseka Mako suffered a horrifying head injury after a clash with teammate Richard Ofori.

Injuries: Vincent Pule, Paseka Mako, Zakhele Lepasa

Suspension: None

Simba vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Simba (3-4-3): Aishi Manula (GK); Mohamed Husseini, Joah Onyango, Henoc Baka; Bernard Morrison, Jonas Mkude, Peter Banda, Shomari Kapombe; Larry Bwalya, Papa Sakho, Chris Mugalu

Orlando Pirates (4-3-3): Richard Ofori (GK); Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Fortune Makaringe, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

Simba vs Orlando Pirates

Simba have overachieved by progressing out of the group stage and are underdogs to qualify at Orlando Pirates' expense.

The visitors have had an underwhelming campaign this term but still have a shot at continental glory. Their recent good run of form has been a major confidence boost and we are backing the Buccaneers to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Simba 0-2 Orlando Pirates

