×
Create
Notifications

Simba vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2021-22

Orlando Pirates face Simba on Sunday
Orlando Pirates face Simba on Sunday
Ume Elvis
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 16, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Preview

Simba will welcome Orlando Pirates to the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium for the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal tie on Sunday.

The Tanzanians secured their spot at this stage by virtue of their second-placed finish in Group D. Orlando Pirates' goalless draw on home turf with Al-Ittihad guaranteed them top spot in Group B.

The South Africans come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Baroka in the South African PSL on Tuesday. The game was called off with 10 minutes to go after a Pirates player suffered a severe injury.

☠️ 🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗧 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 🚨🏆 #TotalEnergiesCAFCC 1st Leg Quarterfinal⚽️ @SimbaSC_EN 🇹🇿 vs @orlandopirates 🇿🇦📆 Sunday, 17 April 2022🏟 Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium 🕕 18h00 SAST📺 SuperSport PSL ⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways https://t.co/0QPfCNj2Iy

Simba also settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless stalemate away to Polisi Tanzania in the Ligi Kuu Baa.

Simba vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a positive first leg result could put them in good stead for qualification to the semifinals.

Simba have managed three wins from their last five matches in all competitions, drawing one. Orlando Pirates are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with four wins and two draws registered in this sequence.

Simba form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Simba vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Simba

There are no known injury concerns for the home side. However, Malian midfielder Sadio Kanoute is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Sadio Kanoute

☠️ 🏆 #𝗣𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝗖𝘂𝗽𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 🏆📅 Day 1⚽️ FT || Orlando Pirates 2️⃣ - 1️⃣ Unite Africa Development ⚽️ FT || Turfloop FC 1️⃣ - 1️⃣ Tammy Tigers📍 Marks Park (Emmarentia)⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways https://t.co/4O2uLSYy8s

Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Lorch recently made a return to full fitness and should be available for selection. Defender Paseka Mako suffered a horrifying head injury after a clash with teammate Richard Ofori.

Injuries: Vincent Pule, Paseka Mako, Zakhele Lepasa

Suspension: None

Simba vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Simba (3-4-3): Aishi Manula (GK); Mohamed Husseini, Joah Onyango, Henoc Baka; Bernard Morrison, Jonas Mkude, Peter Banda, Shomari Kapombe; Larry Bwalya, Papa Sakho, Chris Mugalu

Orlando Pirates (4-3-3): Richard Ofori (GK); Bandile Shandu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Fortune Makaringe, Deon Kavendji, Kwame Peprah

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Simba vs Orlando Pirates

Simba have overachieved by progressing out of the group stage and are underdogs to qualify at Orlando Pirates' expense.

The visitors have had an underwhelming campaign this term but still have a shot at continental glory. Their recent good run of form has been a major confidence boost and we are backing the Buccaneers to claim a comfortable victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Simba 0-2 Orlando Pirates

Edited by Peter P
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी