Simeone fined 20,000 euro over his celebration against Juventus

Madrid, March 8 (IANS) Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone was handed a 20,000 euro ($22,440) fine for his celebration during the 2-0 victory over Juventus in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, the UEFA announced.

Uruguay central defender Jose Gimenez had opened the scoring against the Italian team in the 78th minute, after which Simeone reacted by grapping his crotch on Thursday, a celebration that prompted UEFA to open an inquiry.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided "to fine the Club Atletico de Madrid coach Diego Simeone 20,000 euros for improper conduct".

UEFA took into consideration the defence the Spanish club presented and decided not to impose a touchline ban on Simeone, meaning he will be able to lead his team from the field in the last leg of the round of 16 scheduled next week at Juventus Stadium.

Following the game, played at the Wanda Metropolitano - venue of the Champions League final scheduled for June 1 - the Argentine coach lamented his conduct.

"Before starting, you know I never search for excuses," Simeone said at a press conference. "I want to apologize once again, like I did after the game to the people who were offended."